J. Bradley Hilton to Speak at AHJC Grand Gala at Mar-a-Lago on Reimagining Wellness and Mental Health Through Innovation

Hilton Family Office

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Bradley Hilton, visionary entrepreneur, Chairman of the Hilton Family Office, and grandson of hospitality pioneer Conrad N. Hilton, will be a featured speaker at the American Hindu-Jewish Congress (AHJC) Grand Gala at the Mar-a-Lago Club. The landmark event will spotlight interfaith collaboration and a shared commitment to advancing mental-health awareness, innovation, and compassionate care across communities nationwide.“We’re entering a new era of medicine—one where people have the power to participate in their own healing,” said Hilton. “Next-generation wellness isn’t just about technology—it’s about restoring balance between body, mind, and purpose.”Hilton’s address will explore the transformative potential of non-invasive, next-generation medical technologies that restore physical health while supporting mental well-being, addiction recovery, and emotional resilience. Drawing on breakthroughs in metabolic restoration, Hilton will discuss how modern science and ancient wisdom together can empower individuals to take control of their health and live more fulfilled lives.A Night Dedicated to Unity, Innovation, and ImpactHosted by the American Hindu-Jewish Congress, the Grand Gala will bring together distinguished leaders, philanthropists, and advocates to elevate mental-health education, awareness, and culturally informed care. Proceeds will support programs promoting understanding, reducing bias, and fostering interfaith collaboration.“When we restore health at the cellular level, we restore hope at the human level,” Hilton added. “This is about creating a future where healing is accessible, compassionate, and inclusive.”Venue of DistinctionThe Gala will be held at the historic Mar-a-Lago Club in West Palm Beach, providing an elegant setting for an evening centered on purpose, philanthropy, and progress.Featured Speakers and Program Highlights• Lara Trump, Keynote Speaker; Producer and Political Advisor• Mehek Cooke, Master of Ceremonies• Frank Bisignano, Social Security Commissioner• Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, Chair of Make America Fentanyl Free• Lynne Patton, Deputy Assistant to the President for Coalition Policy & Engagement, The White House• Dr. Kyu Rhee, President & CEO, National Association of Community Health Centers• Michelle Stravitz, CEO, American Jewish Medical Association• Diana Starr, Ambassador for VFAF and CEO of The United Doctors of America, Inc.Distinguished guests will also include additional medical leaders and advocates dedicated to compassionate care and innovation in public health.Event Details• Date: October 28, 2025• Time: 6:00 PM• Venue: The Mar-a-Lago Club, West Palm Beach, Florida• Information & Registration: ahjcongress.orgAbout J. Bradley Hilton and the Hilton Family OfficeThe Hilton Family Office provides a premier family-office experience rooted in innovation, legacy, and global impact. Under Hilton’s leadership, the firm leverages advanced technology, strategic partnerships, and multi-disciplinary expertise to streamline wealth, health, and philanthropic initiatives for clients worldwide. Its mission extends beyond financial success—championing initiatives that advance human potential and foster a culture of wellness, entrepreneurship, and purpose. For more information, visit www.HiltonWealth.com or contact info@hiltonwealth.com.About the American Hindu-Jewish Congress (AHJC)The American Hindu-Jewish Congress is dedicated to interfaith collaboration, cultural understanding, and humanitarian advancement. AHJC develops programs that promote unity, reduce bias, and expand access to education and care, including initiatives that elevate mental-health awareness nationwide.Hilton Family Office Media ContactCygalle DiasCygalle PRCygalle@cygallepr.com

