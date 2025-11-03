Fall Tournament Series concludes with Record-breaking boys weekend at the Heartland Invitational Tournament

Heartland Soccer

Teams and Families from across the Midwest will travel to compete in one of the largest soccer events in the United States

OVERLAND PARK , KS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartland Soccer Association, the largest youth soccer league and tournament host in the United States, will wrap up its Fall Tournament Series with a record-breaking Boys Weekend at the Heartland Invitational Tournament, set for Nov. 7–9.More than 515 teams will take the fields at both the Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex and the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex, marking one of the largest youth soccer events in the region and the grand finale of the fall season. Teams from across the Kansas City metro and multiple surrounding states will compete, generating an estimated $9.64 million in economic impact throughout the weekend.“The Heartland Invitational continues to be one of the most competitive and exciting soccer events in the Midwest,” said Shane Hackett, executive director of Heartland Soccer. “Hosting more than 500 teams over the weekend truly showcases the passion and growth of youth soccer in our community. We’re proud to close out another successful season with this incredible turnout.”All matches at the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex will be live streamed through VidSport, featuring the world’s largest fixed AI camera network at a soccer-specific facility. Fans can watch games live or on demand from any device and access player highlights for recruitment and game review.Media coverage is encouraged throughout the weekend. Matches begin Friday at 5:30 p.m. and continue through Sunday evening.For more information about the Heartland Soccer Tournament Series, visit www.heartlandsoccer.net About Heartland Soccer AssociationHeartland Soccer is the largest youth soccer league in the country with more than 1,350 league teams per season, 30,000 league youth players, 2,700 tournament teams each year, 44,000 tournament players each year, 4,000 coaches and over 3,000 active referees. Heartland Soccer Association was formed in 1977 and has grown from an initial 600 players to serving teams from 16 states and internationally with league and tournaments. For more information, visit http://www.heartlandsoccer.net Heartland Soccer has several opportunities for league and tournament sponsorship. Heartland partners with like-minded businesses who understand that investing in young people today creates a better community for all in the future. Partners are important team members in creating an increasingly growing soccer family in our community. Sponsorship provides businesses with increased brand visibility while making a direct impact on developing Kansas City’s youth through soccer. For more information on sponsorship, please contact Bridgette Samuelson, Director of Partnership Development and Operations at bridgette@heartlandsoccer.net.About VidSportVidSport creates best of class streaming game coverage. VidSport works to connect families and help archive games, sports and memories. Equipped with state-of-the-art cameras integrated with artificial intelligence technology, soccer enthusiasts can now enjoy the excitement of matches from the convenience of their own devices. Our mission is to expand sports coverage so families and fans will never miss a game. For more information, please visit https://vidsport.v

