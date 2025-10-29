Tule River Indian Tribe of California reclaims over 17,000 acres and reintroduces tule elk on ancestral land

This land return and tule elk reintroduction restores sacred homelands, renews access to traditional foods and medicines, and strengthens cultural continuity for future generations. It was done in partnership with the Tribe, California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB), the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), and facilitated by The Conservation Fund (TCF), and was funded through CNRA’s Tribal Nature-Based Solutions grant program, WCB’s Habitat Conservation Fund, and private philanthropic partners. The Tribal Nature-Based Solutions grant program builds on the Governor’s direction for state entities to work cooperatively with California Native American tribes to return ancestral lands and advances one of the core pillars to partner with tribes in the state’s goal to conserve 30% of California’s lands and coastal waters by 2030.

“The Tule River Tribe has a long history of asserting and affirming its sovereignty,” said Tule River Tribal Council Chairman Leister “Shine” R. Nieto Jr. “This land return demonstrates the very essence of tribal land restoration, which expands access to essential food and medicinal resources. It also supports the ongoing preservation of cultural sites, deepens environmental stewardship, and restores wildlife reintroduction efforts. The Tribe envisions this land located in the Yowlumne Hills as a place to gather, heal, and simply be, for members of the Tule River Indian Tribe. We extend our sincere thanks to the CNRA, WCB, philanthropic partners, and The Conservation Fund for their generous support of this land return.”

This land acquisition builds on the Tribe’s efforts to advance sovereignty, restore habitat, and honor the enduring connection to their lands and culture. Once spanning over 91,000 acres, the reservation today includes more than 55,000 acres of forest and rangeland.



In partnership with CDFW, the Tribe will reintroduce tule elk that have been absent from the foothills for decades to help restore the land’s ecological community, which has seen a resurgence of gray wolves. Last year, the Tribe and CDFW also partnered to reintroduce beavers into the area. The partnership between CDFW and the Tribe will also sustain the recovery of the California condor and protect important habitat — setting a model for future tribal and state collaboration.