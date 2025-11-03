ICYMI: Coreshell Technologies wins $1 million grand prize at Startup World Cup Grand Finale, highlighting California’s entrepreneurial leadership

Coreshell triumphed in one of the largest global startup competitions, competing against more than 10,000 competitors from 100 regions around the world. Two other California-based startups were also featured among the top ten finalists:

GO TO-U (Los Angeles) : EV charging management software that optimizes operations and driver experience

Macro Cycle (San Francisco): Circular plastics and textile with zero carbon emissions at cost parity

Powering California’s Clean Transportation Future

California has the #1 zero-emission vehicles market in the U.S., with over 2.47 million ZEVs sold to date and a record-breaking 124,755 ZEVs purchased in the third quarter of 2025.

California-based companies like Coreshell are helping transform not only the electric vehicle industry, but also enabling more efficient battery technology for a range of other commercial applications, including robotics. Coreshell’s low-cost, high-performance battery product harnesses the potential of metallurgical silicon, which has ten times the capacity of current battery anodes, to deliver 30 – 40% higher energy density and significantly lower costs – paving the way for more affordable electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

A Win for California Small Businesses

California’s more than 4.3 million small businesses – the most of any state – embody the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the Golden State’s economy. SCALE, administered by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), is a statewide initiative helping underinvested businesses scale and succeed. The program reflects California’s commitment to expanding access to capital and create equitable opportunities for entrepreneurs across the state.

About CalOSBA and SCALE:

CalOSBA supports economic growth by providing resources and support to the state’s 4.3 million small businesses, including non-profits and startups. CalOSBA’s mission is to help all California small business owners find and navigate resources, programs, and regulations so they can start, manage, grow, become more resilient and thrive. Visit here for more information.

SCALE is California’s comprehensive small business support network, funded by CalOSBA. The network provides capital readiness support, business advising and resources to help underinvested entrepreneurs scale their businesses and create jobs. To learn more and get support for your business, visit here.