Korean Content Takes Center Stage: K-FAST Global Showcase Set to Launch in New York

Seoul, October 29, 2025 – Korea's leading FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel operators are coming together to accelerate their global market expansion. The K-FAST Global Showcase , hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) and organized by the Korea Association for ICT Promotion (KAIT), will be held on Thursday, November 13, at Convene 530 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York. https://forms.gle/RAcAWGnAMzzVUoTb9 The showcase, running from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, will feature seven prominent Korean FAST channel operators: CJ ENM, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, K20, NEW ID, SMR, Hudson AI, and Toast Eleven. These companies will present the excellence of Korean content and the business potential of FAST channels directly to global media companies, advertisers, and platform partners. According to global media research firm Omdia , FAST channel advertising revenue is projected to grow approximately 14-fold over ten years, from $800 million in 2020 to $11 billion by 2030. While the United States accounts for 76% of the global market, Korea is expected to emerge as the world's 12th largest FAST market with approximately $50 million by 2030.At the heart of this growth is the global popularity of K-content. As the Korean Wave expands beyond dramas and films to variety shows, K-POP, food, and fashion-beauty content, demand for Korean content on free ad-supported streaming platforms is exploding. Participating companies bring differentiated content and technological capabilities to capture the global market.CJ ENM operates six FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus and Roku platforms, including K-Stories by CJ ENM, K-Pop by CJ ENM, and K-Drama by CJ ENM, delivering premium Korean Wave content worldwide. The company attracts global audiences with proven hit content such as Transit Love, Hotel del Luna, and Street Woman Fighter.SMR operates the Series K channel based on extensive libraries from major Korean broadcasters including KBS, MBC, and SBS. The company serves over 2 billion viewers across more than 10 countries worldwide with over 100 verified titles and more than 2,000 drama episodes available in multiple languages through AI dubbing technology. Representative content includes Stove League, Hwang Jini, and Pasta.NEW ID, Asia's leading mediatech company operating over 400 FAST channels, pioneers the first dubbed FAST service for Korean films through the NEW KMOVIES channel. The company breaks down language barriers by offering premium K-movies in local languages, including Ma Dong-seok and Lee Jung-jae's Along with the Gods series and Song Kang-ho's The Attorney.K20 promotes Korean food culture globally through its FoodON channel. The company creates differentiated value with verified food content such as Baek Jong-won's Les Misérables across various formats including cooking recipes, mukbang, documentaries, and variety shows, utilizing proprietary advertising sales and data-driven strategies.<1:1 Business Meetings and Networking for Practical Collaboration Opportunities>The event aims for tangible business outcomes beyond simple introductions. The afternoon schedule includes 1:1 business meetings between participating companies and global partners, along with a networking lunch for open exchange.Beginning with a keynote by Omdia, presentations and showcases by Korean FAST channel operators will follow. Attendees can discuss in detail the global competitiveness of Korean content, FAST channel revenue models, and partnership opportunities. KAIT, said "As K-dramas and K-POP gain worldwide love, FAST channels serve as an effective platform to reach more global viewers through a free, ad-supported model. We expect this showcase to help Korean FAST operators secure competitiveness in the global market and establish a foundation for sustainable growth of the K-content industry."The event will be conducted for global media and advertising industry professionals who pre-register through RSVP. Detailed information is available on the Korea Association for ICT Promotion (KAIT) website. Event: K-FAST to the Global StageDate & Time: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PMVenue: The South Hub (9F), Convene 530 Fifth Avenue, New YorkHost: Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT)Organizer: Korea Association for ICT Promotion (KAIT)Participating Companies: CJ ENM, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, K20, NEW ID, SMR, Hudson AI, Toast ElevenProgram:1.Keynote by Omdia2. Pitches and Showcases by 7 Korean FAST Channels3. Networking Lunch and 1:1 Business MeetingsRSVP: https://forms.gle/RAcAWGnAMzzVUoTb9 ________________________________________________________________________________ContactJung Han, CEO Kentertechhub www.kentertechhub.com ) existen75@kentertechhub.comKorea Association for ICT Promotion (KAIT) kfast@kait.or.kr RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean Content Takes Center Stage: K-FAST Global Showcase Set to Launch in New York

