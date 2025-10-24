Korean Physical AI Startups Ignite Global Investment Wave at KOOM Festival 2025 in New York

Koom2025 festival in Nework K Startup camp in Newyork K Startup camp in Newyork

Korean innovation and entrepreneurship at KOOM Festival—where top AI startups wow global investors and K-culture lead the wave of business, ideas, and future

These startups exemplify Korea’s new generation of globally deployed, revenue-driven AI innovation, winning robust investment interest from North America, the Middle East, and beyond” — Jung Han

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean Physical AI Startups Trigger Global Investment Rush Following UKF New York Showcase Five Korean Physical AI startups received over 50 investment and partnership inquiries within 72 hours following their presentations at United Korean Founders (UKF), held October 16-18 at Duggal Greenhouse, Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York.The companies—Movements, PhyxUp Health, WEFLO, morphingI, and Seoul Dynamics—presented commercially deployed AI solutions currently generating revenue in infrastructure, healthcare, aviation, and industrial automation sectors."Within days, we had investors requesting cap tables and term sheets, buyers proposing pilot projects, and government agencies discussing sovereign fund investments," said Jung Han, CEO of K-EnterTech Hub , which coordinated the companies' participation.PROVEN COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE-PhyxUp Health has achieved a 99% U.S. insurance reimbursement rate under CPT code 97530 and is currently deployed in 16 Harvard Medical School-affiliated hospitals and over 200 U.S. healthcare facilities.-Movements has demonstrated autonomous navigation capability of 3km within underground pipes and is actively involved in Virginia state government infrastructure projects.-WEFLO has achieved 99.8% certified accuracy in predictive maintenance while managing over 200 operational drone bases. morphingI generates 6 billion -KRW in annual revenue serving 20+ corporate SaaS clients and won the 2025 UN ITU 'AI for Good Summit' Grand Prize, ranking first among 220 global projects.-Seoul Dynamics has developed a unified AI control platform capable of managing quadruped, humanoid, and industrial robots through a single interface.THE FIVE COMPANIESMOVEMENTSMovements has developed AI-based autonomous robots for underground infrastructure inspection covering water, sewage, and gas pipelines. A single robot can autonomously navigate up to 3km inside pipes, collecting LiDAR data, video footage, and acoustic signatures without requiring human entry into confined spaces.The company is currently collaborating with four Korean government agencies and was contacted by Virginia state government officials in January 2025 to address a water infrastructure crisis. Movements has completed a pilot project in Addison, Texas, and has scheduled proof-of-concept demonstrations with Saudi Arabian and Singapore militaries for November 2025.PHYXUP HEALTHPhyxUp Health operates an AI-powered rehabilitation platform that uses smartphone cameras for motion analysis, eliminating the need for specialized motion-capture equipment. The platform provides personalized rehabilitation recommendations with treatment outcome prediction capabilities, functioning as a remote patient monitoring solution.The company has achieved a 99% reimbursement rate from major U.S. insurance providers including United Healthcare and Aetna under CPT code 97530. PhyxUp Health is currently operational in 16 Harvard Medical School-affiliated hospitals and has been deployed across over 200 U.S. healthcare facilities.WEFLOWEFLO has developed an AI-based predictive maintenance platform that analyzes vibration, temperature, and operational data in real-time to predict motor failures three months before occurrence. The platform has achieved 99.8% certified accuracy and is currently managing over 200 drone bases for major Korean delivery and logistics companies.The company is expanding into U.S. aviation technology partnerships, targeting the emerging eVTOL and electric aircraft markets. WEFLO's platform is designed to prevent catastrophic accidents and unscheduled downtime, which is critical for industries where single failures can have severe consequences.MORPHINGImorphingI won the Grand Prize at the 2025 UN ITU 'AI for Good Summit,' ranking first among 220 global projects. The company was also selected as Korea's representative at France's Paris 'AI Action Summit.' morphingI currently generates 6 billion KRW in annual revenue and serves 20+ SaaS corporate clients, primarily construction and engineering companies.The company has developed an AI-powered digital twin system that predicts infrastructure failures six months in advance. Their 'Morphing-BOT' autonomous exploration robot can navigate up to 3km from a single entry point, collecting 360-degree video, LiDAR data, 4K imagery, and comprehensive sensor data. This technology aims to prevent catastrophic infrastructure failures such as sinkholes and pipeline ruptures.morphingI operates both Korea headquarters and a Silicon Valley office and has signed smart city MOUs with Saudi Arabia. The company holds the position of Korea's leading underground infrastructure AI diagnostics company.SEOUL DYNAMICSSeoul Dynamics has built a unified AI platform that enables manufacturers and emergency responders to control quadrupeds, humanoids, and industrial robots through a single interface. The platform utilizes decentralized real-time decision-making, allowing robots to operate autonomously in unpredictable environments and coordinate without centralized control.This unified approach addresses a critical operational challenge: manufacturers currently require separate systems for each robot type, creating complexity and extensive training requirements. Seoul Dynamics' single platform replaces multiple specialized control systems across manufacturing automation, emergency response, and defense applications.POST-UKF MARKET RESPONSEU.S. venture capital firms have initiated multiple due diligence processes with requests for financial statements, cap tables, and investor presentations. Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund representatives have requested follow-up meetings, while healthcare investment firms have inquired about Series A and B funding rounds.Strategic partnership discussions have commenced with U.S. defense contractors scheduling technology demonstrations, major hospital networks initiating procurement processes, smart city developers requesting pilot program proposals, and eVTOL manufacturers opening integration discussions for predictive maintenance systems.Three companies have received invitations to present at U.S. defense and infrastructure industry conferences. Government agencies from Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Singapore have requested bilateral technology cooperation discussions. U.S. technology media outlets including TechCrunch and VentureBeat have requested follow-up feature coverage.PROGRAM BACKGROUNDThe five companies participated in UKF through Korea's K-Startup Center program, operated by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED). K-Startup Center operates global startup support locations in the United States, Singapore, and France, providing market entry programs, investment matchmaking, and strategic partnerships for Korean startups' international expansion.United Korean Founders (UKF) is North America's largest Korean startup networking event, connecting Korean entrepreneurs, investors, and technology leaders with the U.S. startup ecosystem.CONTACT INFORMATION-MOVEMENTSCEO Yoon Daehoon: +82-10-8455-0209 | jum.mv@movements.kr Website: www.movements.kr -PHYXUP HEALTHCEO Lim Sang-won: +82-10-9167-0208 | sangwon.lim@phyxup.com Website: www.phyxuphealth.com -WEFLOCEO Kim Eui-jung: +82-10-3080-9140 | friend@weflo.ai Website: www.weflo.ai -MORPHINGIDirector Lee Kyung-min: +82-10-9931-8571 | Website: www.morphingi.com -SEOUL DYNAMICSLee Geo-song: +82-10-4440-6770 | hyelee.yang@seouldynamics.com Website: www.seouldynamics.com MEDIA INQUIRIESJung Han, CEO K-EnterTech Hub Phone: +1-812-837-7424 Email: existen75@kentertechhub.com

K-AI startups (Movements, PhyxUp Health, WEFLO, morphingI, Seoul Dynamics) received partnership inquiries from VCs, Middle Easts attracting global attention

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.