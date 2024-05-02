Mark Kane, CEO of Sunwise Capital Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council

Mark Kane, CEO Sunwise Capital

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Kane, CEO of Sunwise Capital, which provides business financing options to SMBs, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Mark Kane was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Mr. Kane has access to various exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Mr. Kane will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Mr. Kane will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Council's member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

Mark Kane states, "I am honored to join the esteemed Forbes Finance Council. This membership signifies recognition of our dedication at Sunwise Capital and presents an invaluable opportunity to engage with some of the sharpest minds in finance. Being part of this vibrant community enables us to deepen our leadership role and enhance our contributions to the industry. I look forward to exchanging insights and strategies that drive our growth and foster broader economic empowerment and innovation."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

ABOUT SUNWISE CAPITAL

Sunwise Capital has been a distinguished provider of business loans since 2010, specializing in delivering innovative financing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the United States. Established with the mission to empower businesses by providing quick, accessible, and responsible financing, Sunwise Capital stands apart due to its customer-centric approach and commitment to transparency. With an emphasis on fostering long-term business growth and stability, Sunwise Capital offers a variety of loan products designed to meet the unique challenges and opportunities faced by today's entrepreneurs. By focusing on the success of its clients, Sunwise Capital ensures that businesses not only survive but thrive in competitive markets.

To learn more about Sunwise Capital, visit https://sunwisecapital.com

Mark Kane

Sunwise Capital

+1 888-456-9223

Email us here: info@sunwisecapital.com

