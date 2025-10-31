George Was Here: The Hidden Deerfield Beach Story

George Harrison photo exhibit opens with local tribute where he stayed from Pier Walk on Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Historical Society of Deerfield Beach recently confirmed former Beatle, George Harrison’s 1970 visit through archival photographs and first-hand accounts, and will commemorate the event with “ George Was Here: The Best Kept Secret in Deerfield Beach ,” a 55th-anniversary photography exhibition opening November 7, 2025. The exhibit will feature rare images of Harrison’s post-Beatles Florida stay and highlight the city’s place in rock music history.This was a pivotal moment for Harrison—between the acrimonious breakup of The Beatles and the massively ambitious release of his now landmark triple solo album All Things Must Pass, which dropped on November 27, 1970. Seeking peace and anonymity, he found the perfect cover, visiting his family living in a quiet South Florida beach town at a nearby vacation apartment rental called The Shore Road Inn. Reportedly, when anyone in town recognized him, Harrison asked them to please keep his visit a secret until he departed, seeking peace and anonymity after years of Beatlemania pressure.And his secret stayed for more than 50 years as the town just let him be. Recently, Jeff Fisk began digging into the rumors he heard about as a local historian.Thanks to years of his investigating, the best-kept secret in Deerfield is out The Shore Road Inn where he was confirmed to stay, is known as Pier Walk on Deerfield Beach today. A 20 unit vacation apartment rental located one block from the beach and the Deerfield Beach Boardwalk., As a historic tribute, Pier. Walk is designating a studio featuring vintage postcard nostalgia from 1970 and George Harrison memorabilia into a curated timeline of Then and Now. Guests can enjoy views of the colorful pool house mural and new surfboard shower mural—an artwork inspired by the radiant palette of the late 1960s and early ’70s Both murals are designed and painted by Florida based urban artist, Dreamweaver. And they can visit the exhibition at The Deerfield Beach Historical Society only five minutes away.Located between Boca Raton and Delray Beach, Deerfield Beach is still known for it's peace and serenity. With it's art-forward and local connection, the current owners hope that Beatles fans and all guests can find a little peace and a tranquility. Just like George did, along with.a little help from his friends in Deerfield.For more information or to book online, visit www.pierwalkdeerfieldbeach.com About Pier Walk on Deerfield BeachPier Walk on Deerfield Beach is a boutique 20-unit vacation property offering studio, one-, and two-bedroom accommodations just a short stroll from the ocean and pier. Every booking comes with an online guidebook with tips and recommendations to the nearest and best restaurants, activities and services, so all guests can, “live like a local”.

