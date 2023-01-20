New Extended Stay Rentals Launch with Your Own Personal Office Inside
Work From Home travelers may find an idyllic lifestyle balance at the new Pier WalkDEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owners Marco and Danielle Cepeda have owned and operated a three-unit short-term rental property in Hollywood Florida since 2018. When the pandemic shutdown started in March 2020, they quickly evolved their business model to include extended stays by opening a direct booking site, renting to traveling nurses, and capitalizing on still surging trends like outdoor living and work-from-home travelers.
On December 15th, 2022 they officially launched their new extended stay location right here on Deerfield Beach Island, called Pier Walk. Pier Walk is an apartment complex that offers modern furnishings, fully stocked kitchens, bike racks, wireless printers, office supplies, high-speed WiFi, pet-friendly studios, and mid-stay cleaning packages.
Guests also have access to video tours and an online guidebook to help them navigate recommended locations within walking distance and “live like a local”.
On December 21, 2022, the Brightline Train opened its new Boca Raton and Aventura stations, connecting travelers to Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. Pier Walk is conveniently located near the Boca Brightline Station, which advertises to group travelers, conventioneers, and guests looking to “dump the pump”.
In 2023, Brightline will connect to Orlando making weekend trips to Disney possible. Travelers can reach Orlando in only 2 hours from West Palm Beach traveling at 125 mph.
And in the summer of 2023, Marco and Danielle plan to open a full outdoor kitchen to host small events and group travelers.
Currently, their office amenities package is available by request for $24 but if the new amenity is successful they plan to have them installed permanently in all of their larger units.
Rentals start as low as $129/night through April 2023 and can be booked online at Pier Walk on Deerfield Beach. It’s located one block from the beach and every booking comes with an online guidebook with tips and recommendations to the nearest and best restaurants, activities, and services, so all guests can, “live like a local”.
For further information check out http://www.pierwalkdeerfieldbeach.com or contact Danielle or Marco Cepeda at CONTACT@PIERWALKDEERFIELDBEACH.COM.
ABOUT US
Husband and wife Marco and Danielle Cepeda are super hosts with over 300 reviews on Airbnb, VRBO, and Google, through their direct booking website. Starting in June 2022 their new property called Pier Walk on Deerfield Beach is providing 20 short-term and extended-stay vacation rentals, all in the heart of Deerfield Beach, one block from the beach. Together they manage DMC Property Pro, a family office with a collection of over 150 units of residential and commercial property in Florida and New York which include retail, office, long-term residential rentals, and short-term furnished rentals.
In June, they took over BeachWalk, a 20-apartment vacation rental building in Deerfield Beach Island. At closing on June 24th, 2022, BeachWalk had only one single guest and 19 vacant apartments with no future booking in place, forcing them to cancel the management contract in place — and all their vacation plans — to move from their home with their cat George into the property. For two months they lived and worked 24/7 at the new Pier Walk, starting marketing, operations, and management from scratch.
Today, the new Pier Walk has already exceeded the 2021 winter bookings performance from the previous management. DMC Property Pro has several future plans for the property that will connect art, food, and travel together in Deerfield Beach in ways they believe haven’t been seen before.
Their tagline, “Postcards from South Florida” is an affirmation that they strive to provide a meaningful local experience whether someone is staying with them for a couple of days or a couple of months.
