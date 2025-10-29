Waterless Cosmetic Market 2025 Trends : Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031, Claims AMR
Based on product, the skincare segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global waterless cosmetic market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the haircare segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.
On the basis of gender, the women segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global waterless cosmetic market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the men segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
In terms of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global waterless cosmetic market share. Furthermore, the specialty stores segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the e-commerce segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.
Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the global waterless cosmetic market share. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the North American region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.
Key findings of the study
On the basis of product, the skincare dominated the market in the year 2021, however the hair care is likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.
On the basis of gender, the men segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 10.7% during the Waterless Cosmetic Market Forecast period.
On the basis of nature, the organic segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
On the basis of distribution channel, the E-commerce sales channel is likely to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.
Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the global waterless cosmetic market.
The key players analyzed in the global waterless cosmetic market report includes L’Oréal
Avon Products Inc.
Procter & Gamble (P&G) Corporation
Unilever
Oriflame Cosmetics
Revlon Inc.
Kao Corporation
Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
Shiseido Company, Limited
Biotique
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Johnson & Johnson
Amway
Coty Inc.
