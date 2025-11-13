Warehouse Management Systems Market Size to Reach USD 12.3 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

Suppliers’ need for obtaining greater efficiency and productivity offer lucrative opportunity for growth of the WMS market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The development of digital technology, growth of e-commerce and growing need for improved supply chain and customer relationship management are the major growth drivers of the warehouse management system (WMS) market. Based on component type, the software segment held the major share in 2020 and is likely to hold its lead status through the forecast period. By region, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.7% through 2030.The global warehouse management system market was estimated at $2.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $10.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.Advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, growth of e-commerce, and growing demand for improved supply chain and customer relationship management drive the growth of the warehouse management system market. However, costly deployment of WMS solutions, lack of process standardization in distribution and insufficient knowledge of WMS among small-scale industries hinder the market growth.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1794 Segment Overview:The global warehouse management system market is analyzed across various segments such as deployment model, component type, user type, industry vertical and region.Based on component type, the software segment held the major share of more than three-fifths of the global market in 2020 and is likely to hold its lead status through the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.7% in 2030.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1794 Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment grabbed the major share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global warehouse management systems industry, and is likely to lead the trail through 2030. However, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.7% through the forecast period.By region, North America held more than two-fifths of the market share in 2020 and is predicted to maintain its dominance through 2030. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.7% through 2030.Buy this Complete Report (264 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Industry Players:The key market players analyzed in the report include HighJump Software Inc. (Korber), IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., Jda Software Group, Inc. (Blue Yonder Group, Inc.), Manhattan Associates, Inc., Oracle Corporation, PSI Logistic, SAP SE, Softeon, Inc., and Tecsys, Inc.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.