Human Resource Technology Industry Size to Reach USD 76.5 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

The global human resource (HR) technology market is analyzed across type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user, and region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in automation of HR operations and surge in the trend of hybrid working models across various organizations drive the growth of the global human resource (HR) technology market. By type, the talent management segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.The global human resource technology industry was estimated at $32.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $76.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Segment Overview:The global human resource (HR) technology market is analyzed across type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47362 By organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifth of the global human resource (HR) technology market revenue. The small and medium sized enterprises segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.By type, the talent management segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around one-fourths of the global human resource (HR) technology market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The workforce management segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.By deployment mode, the on-premises segment contributed to nearly around half of the global human resource (HR) technology market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47362 By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global human resource (HR) technology market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031.Key Market Players:The key market players analyzed in the global human resource (HR) technology market report include ADP, Inc., Cegid, Ceridian HCM, Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Hi Bob, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Workday, Inc.Buy this Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

