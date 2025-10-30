John B. Kincaid of MKFM Honored Posthumously at the 2025 Illinois Bar Foundation Gala

Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick, and Mirabella, LLC - 2025 Illinois Bar Foundation Gala

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 17, several of the partners and attorneys from Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC as well as family members of the late John B. Kincaid attended the Illinois Bar Foundation 2025 Gala in Chicago, where Mark D. Hassakis, former President of the Illinois Bar Foundation, highlighted the numerous contributions that Kincaid made to the Foundation.

Two of the firm’s partners, Henry D. Kass and Lindsay C. Stella, as well as several other of the firm’s attorneys, Stacey A. McCullough, Kira N. Albrecht, and Chad A. Baker represented MKFM Law at the 26th Annual Illinois Bar Foundation Gala. Mark D. Hassakis spoke highly of the late John B. Kincaid, who served as President of the Illinois Bar Foundation from 1996 to 1998. Hassakis praised Kincaid’s leadership, which ultimately led to the first successful fundraising effort by the Gala that grossed over $60,000.00.

John B. Kincaid was a highly active member of the Illinois Bar Foundation. In addition to his time as President, he also served as a Board Member for 13 years. He received multiple awards for his faithful service to the legal community in Illinois, including the Illinois Bar Foundation “Beacon of the Profession” Honorary Fellows Award.

About Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick, and Mirabella, LLC

Established in 1949, Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick, and Mirabella, LLC represents clients in issues of family law, civil litigation, estate planning, criminal defense, and other legal matters. With offices in Wheaton, St. Charles, and Sycamore, Illinois, the firm serves clients across the western suburbs of Chicago.

More information about Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick, and Mirabella, LLC can be found on our website at https://www.mkfmlaw.com/. We can be reached at 630-665-7300 for further inquiries.

