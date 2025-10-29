Quality of Life, Longevity and Wellness take Centre Stage at Global Health Exhibition 2025

Day three at Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh Day three at Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Day three of the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) 2025 placed a powerful spotlight on Saudi Arabia’s growing commitment to quality of life, longevity, and wellness, aligning closely with the national goals of Vision 2030. From immersive health tech activations to panels on community wellbeing, the exhibition underscores how Saudi Arabia is investing for a healthier, longer-living population through innovation, collaboration, and inclusive engagement.Taking place in Riyadh from 27-30 October, GHE is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health, supported by Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program, and organised by Tahaluf.Building a healthier nation through Vision 2030At the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the drive to create a healthier nation is gaining momentum. HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President at Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), Founder & Chief Executive Officer, KBW Ventures highlighted this, emphasising the role of sports innovation and community wellness in shaping a more active and health-conscious society.Speaking with Mark Davies, Chief Health Office at IBM, His Royal Highness highlighted Saudi Arabia’s ambition to have 27% of its population physically active by 2030. Saudi Arabia continues to prioritise access to activity, with events designed for remote communities, older adults, and people with disabilities, including the national marathon, which offers distances from 4K to 42K for all ages.With two-thirds of the population under 35, HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud emphasised the role of AI and wearable technology in early detection and prevention, noting “AI won’t just predict illness, it will empower people to prevent it.” The session called for a cultural shift to embrace entrepreneurial failure as a driver of health innovation.HRH Princess Dr Haya Bint Khaled Bin Bandar Al Saud, Senior Vice President of Hevalution, addressed the audience on the science of longevity during the panel discussion Rethinking Success in Healthcare: From Lifespan to Healthspan and Life Quality. Her Royal Highness emphasised the significance of healthspan over lifespan, highlighting the need to extend the years people live in good health. “It’s not the number of years we live…it’s the number of years we are in good health,” she remarked.Pioneering longevity and wellness in global healthcareFrom advancing elite sports medicine to shaping preventive health strategies, global experts and Saudi innovators are convening at GHE to establish a new era of longevity and wellness.Dr. Katharina Grimm, FIFA Medical Lead, explored how elite sports medicine and technology can enhance player care and community wellness. Explaining how football’s universal appeal can drive global health conversations, Dr Grimm explained: “Football is a global language, and we are using this language to speak about health.” She outlined FIFA’s holistic approach to player care, which now includes mental wellbeing, sleep, and nutrition. FIFA’s medical strategies are now being adopted by host nations, allowing for standardised emergency and health systems across games.A fireside chat with Dr. Christina Yan Zhang, CEO of The Metaverse Institute and Professor Noor Ul Owase Jeelani, Consultant Paediatric Neurosurgeon, Great Ormond Street Hospital; Founder of Gemini Untwined, looked at the medical phenomenon of conjoined twins connected at the head, occurring in only about 1 in 2.5 billion births. Since 2006, Professor Owase’s team have separated 9 sets of conjoined twins with fused brains, setting a world record. Professor Owase also explained that in the increasingly connected world of technology and health, it was important than ever for individuals to maintain good spiritual energy as part of a healthy lifestyle.Joanna Bensz, CEO and Founder at Longevity Centre Europe, spoke on the future of longevity and preventive healthcare. Bensz focused on the importance of collaboration in achieving real growth and progress in this sector, noting this as particularly crucial with the surge of AI-powered technologies.These speakers join a line-up of national healthcare leaders, including Health Holding, NUPCO, Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, Dallah Health, HAYAT National Hospitals, Lean and STC, and Diamond Partners Tawuniya and WuXi AppTec.A spokesperson for Health Holding said: "As the National Health Partner of the Global Health Exhibition, we are proud to showcase how Saudi Arabia is shaping a more integrated and sustainable healthcare system.Our participation reflects the Health Holding Company’s ongoing commitment to advancing the Saudi Model of Care, empowering healthcare professionals, and enhancing access to quality services across all regions of the Kingdom.Through innovation and collaboration, we continue to build a healthier future for every individual and community in Saudi Arabia.”A new era for wellnessOne of the most anticipated features of Global Health Exhibition 2025 is VIBE, Powered by LiveWell, which debuts as the region’s leading platform for wellness, longevity, and innovation. New for this year, VIBE brings together global experts, youth innovators, and health tech pioneers to explore the future of healthy living.VIBE features a range of interactive experiences designed to promote quality of life, including wellness technology spotlights on wearable health devices and the Technogym Health Check-Up Station, alongside the Immersive Active Arena where visitors can engage in VR workouts and simulation-based fitness challenges.Global Health Exhibition closes tomorrowOn day four of GHE 2025, the agenda will focus on future health systems, powering digital health and patient-centric innovation.Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President for Tahaluf said: “This year’s exhibition has showcased the incredible strides being made in health innovation. From longevity science to digital health, the conversations here will shape the future of care across the region and beyond.”As the Global Health Exhibition concludes tomorrow, leading voices in healthcare will gather to focus on turning this year’s ideas into actionable strategies and real-world impact.For more information: https://www.globalhealthsaudi.com/en/visit/visitor-passes.html -ENDS-About Global Health ExhibitionEstablished in 2018, Global Health Exhibition (GHE) is Saudi Arabia’s premier platform for showcasing next-generation healthcare innovation. GHE is organised by Tahaluf, a strategic alliance between Informa PLC, the Saudi Arabian Federation for Cyber Security and Programming (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). The event brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators to shape the future of healthcare. Set against the backdrop of Vision 2030, it positions Riyadh as a driving force in global health transformation.About TahalufTahaluf is a joint venture between the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, the Events Investment Fund, and Informa PLC, one of the world’s leading tradeshow organisers.Press & Media Inquiries:Jessica Homan, Tahalufjessica.homan@informa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.