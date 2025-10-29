SprintRay Retainers Available in Allentown from Exeter Smiles

Allentown patients can experience the comfort, clarity, and precision of SprintRay 3D printed retainers.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Smiles in Allentown is proud to offer SprintRay 3D printed retainers, a cutting-edge solution for maintaining smiles with unmatched accuracy and comfort. These retainers are digitally designed and printed in-office, providing patients with a clear, snug-fitting device that can often be delivered in a same-day visit.

“SprintRay retainers represent a leap forward in dental technology,” says Dr. Joel Silman, dentist at Exeter Smiles. “From the first scan to the final polish, this digital process eliminates guesswork and delivers consistency and comfort that patients appreciate.”

Unlike traditional thermoformed retainers, SprintRay retainers are crafted directly from a digital scan, resulting in a crystal-clear appearance, smooth edges, and a reliable fit. Because the digital file is saved, replacement retainers can be reprinted with ease—a significant benefit for busy teens, students, and professionals.

Lehigh Valley braces patients also benefit from the peace of mind that comes with knowing Exeter Smiles is committed to both quality and affordability. Traditional braces are available for only $3,995. This includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs.

Invisalign is also available for patients seeking a more discreet straightening solution.

Patients interested in SprintRay retainers in Allentown can experience a fast, clear, and consistent way to preserve their smiles. To learn more and schedule a free consultation, visit https://exeter-smiles.com/request-appointment/.

.

About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments. The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at https://exeter-smiles.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.