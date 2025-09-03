Teen Braces in Allentown Help Young Smiles Shine Brighter

Affordable teen braces make early orthodontic care possible for families across the Lehigh Valley.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early orthodontic treatment can be life-changing for young patients, and Exeter Smiles in Allentown is proud to make this care both accessible and affordable with a focus on teen braces.

“Starting treatment early allows us to guide jaw growth, correct bite issues, and set the foundation for a healthier smile,” says Dr. Joel Silman, dentist at Exeter Smiles. “Our goal is to make this important phase of care stress-free and affordable for families.”

At Exeter Smiles, traditional braces are available for only $3,995. This all-inclusive price covers x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs—eliminating hidden fees and ensuring that patients receive comprehensive care throughout their treatment journey.

The team in Allentown specializes in creating personalized treatment plans tailored to the unique needs of teenagers. With a welcoming environment and experienced dental professionals, Exeter Smiles ensures a comfortable and supportive experience for both patients and their parents. Residents across the region seeking Lehigh Valley braces have made Exeter Smiles a trusted choice for years.

In addition to traditional teen braces, Exeter Smiles also offers Invisalign as an alternative for eligible patients looking for a more discreet orthodontic solution.

Families interested in learning more about teen braces are encouraged to schedule a free consultation by visiting https://exeter-smiles.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments. The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at https://exeter-smiles.com/.

