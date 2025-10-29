HOUSEJET LAUNCHES EXPERT RESOURCE FOR HOMEBUYERS AND SELLERS

Leading real estate technology company launches new blog feature on website with expert insight and resources for potential homebuyers and sellers.

Our goal is to educate and empower anyone navigating the real estate market.” — Mike Oddo, HouseJet CEO

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseJet has proudly announced the launch of its new blog feature on its website, reinforcing the company’s commitment to being an expert resource for potential homebuyers and sellers. The blog will serve as a go-to destination for practical tips, expert insights, and helpful resources designed to guide home buyers and sellers through every stage of the real estate journey.HouseJet blog will consistently update with fresh, high-value content, covering a wide range of topics, from market trends and home financing advice to negotiation strategies and tech tools that simplify the buying and selling process.“Our goal is to educate and empower anyone navigating the real estate market,” said Owner and CEO, Mike Oddo. “Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned seller, we want HouseJet to be your trusted resource for reliable information and real-world guidance.”HouseJet launched its blog to further the company’s mission of increasing transparency, technology, and value in the real estate marketplace. By providing consistent, easy-to-understand, and actionable content, HouseJet’s new feature will help people make smarter decisions and boost their confidence in transactions.####About HouseJet: HouseJet is a real estate marketplace software company serving home buyers and sellers across the United States. Founded in 2013, the Missouri-based software company works directly with the top agents across every market to make sure potential homebuyers and sellers get the best advice available. HouseJet partners with local area experts to provide the best leads possible. By putting people over profits, HouseJet empowers clients to explore every option, ask every question, and make the decision that’s right for them. Their mission to unify real estate expertise from companies, agents, and locals gives customers unmatched local insight, making the buying and selling process clear and concise. HouseJet is the first real estate portal uniting all companies and agents for the ultimate home buying and selling experience. For more information, visit housejet.com

