HOUSEJET OPENS PLATFORM TO BRAND PARTNERSHIPS

Leading innovator in real estate technology announces it is officially opening its platform for strategic collaboration with other real estate companies.

By opening our platform to partnerships, we’re creating more opportunities for collaboration and innovation.” — Mike Oddo, HouseJet CEO

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseJet has officially opened its groundbreaking platform to strategic brand partnerships with other real estate companies. The leading innovator in real estate and home search technology is once again making waves and enhancing the homebuying experience.The new initiative enables HouseJet to collaborate with like-minded brands and brokerages. This collaboration enhances the tools, services, and overall value that HouseJet offers to home buyers and sellers who rely on the company for their real estate needs.“By opening our platform to partnerships, we’re creating more opportunities for collaboration and innovation,” said Mike Oddo, Owner and CEO. “Our goal has always been to make real estate transactions faster, smarter, and more transparent. Partnering with other respected brands allows us to bring even more value to clients and elevate the experience for everyone involved.”HouseJet is expanding into partnerships as part of its mission to simplify and accelerate the real estate process. The company’s technology-driven platform connects motivated buyers and sellers with qualified agents, streamlining the path to successful transactions.About HouseJet: HouseJet is a real estate marketplace software company serving home buyers and sellers across the United States. Founded in 2013, the Missouri-based software company works directly with the top agents across every market to make sure potential homebuyers and sellers get the best advice available. HouseJet partners with local area experts to provide the best leads possible. By putting people over profits, HouseJet empowers clients to explore every option, ask every question, and make the decision that’s right for them. Their mission to unify real estate expertise from companies, agents, and locals gives customers unmatched local insight, making the buying and selling process clear and concise. HouseJet is the first real estate portal uniting all companies and agents for the ultimate home buying and selling experience. For more information, visit housejet.com

