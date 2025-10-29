Simpli by Momentm: Simplifying Transportation Management for NEMT Providers

Momentm

Designed for startups to PACE centers, Simpli simplifies scheduling, routing, billing, and reporting with an easy, affordable subscription model.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentm Technologies, a leading Health and Human Services Transportation software company, today announced the launch of Simpli , a next-generation Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) platform designed to simplify operations for new and growing transportation providers, PACE Centers, and Broker provider networks."Simpli equips these providers with tools that make their work easier, more affordable, and capable of growing with them—so they can focus on caring for their riders, not just managing trips."- Susan Grant Borrelli, General ManagerSimpli was developed to give smaller and mid-sized organizations access to the same operational power and data-driven insights as enterprise systems—without the complexity or cost of traditional IT setups. By integrating dispatching, routing, billing, and compliance reporting into one unified platform, Simpli simplifies daily management while enabling long-term growth.Simplifying NEMT OperationsAll-in-One Platform: Simpli’s responsive, cloud-based interface allows dispatchers, drivers, and administrators to access trip data from any device. The platform brings scheduling, billing, and reporting together—eliminating multiple disjointed tools and providing a clean, intuitive experience from day one.Real-Time Coordination: Simpli's real-time dispatching and GPS trip tracking ensure that drivers and dispatchers remain in sync throughout the day. Instant trip updates and automated alerts improve on-time performance, communication, and rider satisfaction.Error Reduction & Accuracy: Simpli’s automated data entry and integrated reporting features significantly reduce the risk of manual, human errors. Billing and compliance data flow seamlessly between modules, helping teams maintain accuracy and meet reporting requirements with confidence. This automation saves valuable time and supports consistent, high-quality service delivery.Scalable for Growth: Designed with flexibility in mind, Simpli grows alongside each organization. Configurable workflows and transparent vehicle-based pricing make it easy to expand operations without costly migrations or IT overhead.Looking AheadMomentm continues to enhance Simpli with expanded analytics, deeper integrations with healthcare and state systems, and additional training and support resources. Future updates will focus on increasing operational visibility and supporting providers in underserved markets where accessible NEMT solutions are needed most.About MomentmMomentm Technologies is a leading Health and Human Services Transportation software company under the Constellation Software group, built on 30 years of expertise from its predecessors, TripSpark and Trapeze. Our mission is to address a key social determinant of health by providing innovative software solutions for non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) across various market segments, including Managed Care Organizations, brokers, transportation providers, PACE, IDD, and health groups.Website: https://momentmtech.com/simpli/

Smarter NEMT Management Starts with Simpli

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.