Pittsburgh Sign Company Excel Signworks Helps 25 Local Businesses Rebrand in 2025

Pittsburgh-based custom signage company Custom Sign Company in Pittsburgh

Custom signage leader supports Pittsburgh businesses with indoor, outdoor, and lobby sign solutions

"Let us help your business Excel!" said Mike Schell, owner of Excel Signworks.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Signworks, a full-service Pittsburgh sign company , has helped 25 local businesses successfully rebrand in 2025 through its wide range of custom signage solutions From outdoor storefront signs to interior lobby displays, Excel Signworks provides business owners with creative, professional, and impactful ways to elevate their brand identity.What the New Offering DeliversCustom Indoor and Outdoor Signs: Professional signage solutions designed to capture attention and drive foot traffic.Comprehensive Branding Support: From vehicle wraps to window and wall graphics, businesses benefit from cohesive, full-spectrum brand visibility.Advanced Large-Format Printing: Leveraging the latest printing technology for vibrant, durable, and high-quality finishes.Scalability and Flexibility: Signage solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, across diverse industries.Early Feedback and What’s NextExcel Signworks continues to showcase their expertise in delivering signage that drives measurable improvements in visibility, customer engagement, and brand image. Through innovative designs that elevate storefronts, office lobbies, and work environments, the company has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in helping businesses grow.Looking ahead, Excel Signworks plans to expand its services to further support businesses across Pittsburgh and the surrounding region—advancing its mission to deliver creative, reliable, and scalable branding solutions.About Excel SignworksExcel Signworks – Pittsburgh, PA Founded in 2016, Excel Signworks is a trusted full-service sign company specializing in indoor and outdoor signage , vehicle wraps, promotional signs, and trade show displays. The company serves businesses across industries, providing custom solutions that enhance visibility and strengthen brand identity. With a commitment to precision, creativity, and customer service, Excel Signworks turns client ideas into powerful visual communications that inspire growth.For more information or inquiries, visit https://excelsignworks.com/

