Oct 29, 2025 - Greenwood- Leflore- Carrol Counties

Leflore County’s agricultural sector continues to grow stronger with the announcement of Delta Grain’s $3.76 million expansion in Sidon. The project underscores the Delta’s enduring role as one of Mississippi’s leading centers for agriculture and reinforces the Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll Economic Development Foundation’s commitment to supporting agribusiness investment and innovation across the region.

The expansion includes a new ground pile and conveyance system that will add 2.15 million bushels of storage capacity, greatly enhancing logistical efficiency and increasing the company’s ability to serve farmers during peak harvest seasons. This follows Delta Grain’s recent $6 million investment in a solar panel array and high-capacity grain dryer, part of the company’s ongoing efforts to modernize its operations and serve as a dependable partner to local producers.

