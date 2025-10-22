Oct 22, 2025

The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) announces new videos that spotlight 21 Designated Main Street communities in the state, focusing on the Delta, the Pines, and the Gulf Coast regions of the state.

The new series of video shorts opens doors to 21 Mississippi Main Street communities in diverse areas across the state, including: Biloxi, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Crystal Springs, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Leake County, Meridian, Moss Point, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Pass Christian, Pearl, Philadelphia, Picayune, Sumrall, and Tunica.

The entire video series can be found at msmainstreet.com/media.

“Make your Mississippi moment happen and plan a day trip (or longer!) to a Mississippi Main Street community,” said Jeannie Waller Zieren, MMSA Executive Director. “The video series encourages visitors to plan trips to our Mississippi cities and towns and explore what all they have to offer. We have so much to see and offer in this state. Put it on your bucket list to visit Mississippi's downtowns!”

The videos, each one to two minutes in length, focus on Main Street districts and their historic and cultural assets and visitor amenities as well as successful downtown revitalization projects.

"Our goal is always to tell the authentic story of Downtown Meridian, and this video does that," said Matt Schanrock, Director of Meridian Main Street. "It captures the unique character of our local businesses and the spirit of our community in a way that will make people want to come and experience it for themselves."

Building on the success of a 2021 video partnership with the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area (MHNHA) that spotlighted Main Street communities in the Hills region, MMSA has now expanded the video series to showcase more communities across the state.

"This latest round of videos was funded by MMSA as part of our ongoing commitment to promote Mississippi's historic downtowns," Zieren said.



The video series is produced by award-winning Water Valley-based documentary filmmaker and freelance producer/director/editor Joe York, whose work has been featured by PBS, The New York Times, The Atlantic, Southern Living, Garden & Gun, The Oxford American, The Daily Beast, and others.

“Main Street communities are the backbone of our state,” said Joe York, project videographer. “It’s more important than ever that we support the people and places who help these communities continue to thrive. Get out and experience the authentic experiences you can only find in our Main Street communities.”

