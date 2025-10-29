CodeBoxx Powers AI Collaboration as Founding Sponsor of AI Salon in St. Pete/Tampa Bay Area/Orlando

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodeBoxx , a leading technology and software solutions company, proudly hosted the launch of the AI Salon St. Pete/Tampa Bay Chapter on October 22, marking a major milestone for the region’s growing AI ecosystem. As a founding sponsor, CodeBoxx helps bring the globally recognized AI Salon to the area, with a strong commitment to fuel connection, learning, and collaboration in the AI space.AI Salon is a chapter-based global community uniting AI founders, builders, investors, and partners in multiple cities worldwide. With chapters already in cities like Miami, Nashville, and Atlanta, St. Pete/Tampa Bay now joins a network driving open dialogue and responsible AI innovation.“CodeBoxx is beyond excited to kickstart this sponsorship,” Nicolas Genest says, CEO and Founder of CodeBoxx. “This collaboration with AI Salon is all about investing in the people and ideas that will shape the future of AI in the region. Our ongoing support reflects our belief that innovation flourishes when great minds come together in a shared purpose.”The Tampa Bay Chapter brings a diverse crowd of entrepreneurs, technologists, and business professionals eager to explore how AI is reshaping industries and redefining opportunity. The October 22 event featured a keynote from Genest, a startup showcase highlighting local AI ventures, and an open mic opportunity where attendees shared perspectives on the current AI landscape.“It’s not often you see a founding sponsor deeply passionate about efforts like this,” Brian Peret adds, Director of CodeBoxx Academy . “Our sponsorship means the AI conversations won’t stop here, but instead they’ll evolve, empowering individuals who want to embrace the next wave of innovation in the city.”Looking ahead, the AI Salon St. Pete/Tampa Bay Chapter will continue to host events throughout the year, spotlighting emerging technologies, driving meaningful impact, and addressing challenges in the field. With CodeBoxx’s support, the initiative aims to strengthen local collaboration while simultaneously connecting participants to AI leaders worldwide.The CodeBoxx team is setting a new era for the local AI landscape. By applying their expertise in digital strategy, CodeBoxx represents the start of a movement where partnership and community come together to advance AI.About CodeBoxxCodeBoxx specializes in strategy, intricate design solutions, and top-tier software engineering services. By leveraging the latest technologies, CodeBoxx helps organizations, individuals, and communities accelerate innovation, improve performance, and drive sustainable growth.About AI SalonAI Salon is a global, chapter-based community that invites AI professionals to exchange ideas and shape the future of artificial intelligence. Through local events and grassroots collaboration, AI Salon fosters meaningful dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and partnership opportunities among those driving AI innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.