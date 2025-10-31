CodeBoxx CEO Nicolas Genest Named One of Tampa Bay’s 2025 Titan 100 Honorees

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Titan 100 Program, one of the nation’s most respected platforms recognizing top CEOs and C-level executives, has rewarded its 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 Honorees. Among this distinguished group is Nicolas Genest , CEO and Founder of CodeBoxx , a fast-growing AI-Native technology firm redefining how companies build and deploy digital solutions.Collectively, the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 235,000 professionals and generate over $56 billion in annual revenue, highlighting their influence on the region’s thriving business landscape. This year’s honorees have been recognized at an awards celebration on Thursday, October 30th, hosted at The Motor Enclave, a premier 200-acre experiential motorsports and corporate event venue in Tampa Bay.Under a returning Genest leadership, CodeBoxx is currently experiencing a remarkable period of growth and transformation in the technology space. Over the years, CodeBoxx has evolved from a rising tech venture into a trusted AI-First partner for businesses, individuals, and communities to adapt and excel in a rapidly changing digital world powered by the most recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.“Being recognized among Tampa Bay’s Titan 100 is an incredible honor and a reflection of the talented and dedicated team behind CodeBoxx,” Genest explains. “We’re driven by a belief that technology should eliminate complexity and empower organizations to achieve more. It’s clear Tampa Bay’s innovation community is thriving, and I am proud that CodeBoxx can contribute to this momentum and help the tech industry progress toward a more impactful future.”The Titan 100 Awards, presented by Titan CEO and headline sponsor Enavate, spotlight leaders who demonstrate outstanding purpose, new standards for growth, and influence in their fields. Rewarded honorees gain access to exclusive events and a growing network of peers who share a commitment to advancing business excellence.Brian Peret, Director of CodeBoxx Academy , adds “Nicolas is essential to achieving our vision here at CodeBoxx. He has a rare ability to put the team’s ideas to life and anticipate what’s next in technology. His leadership style is unmatched, inspiring us all to think bigger about what innovation can do for our students, our partners and our community.”This week, many gathered, even from the Canada campus, ahead of a dynamic evening of recognition, inspiration, and dedication. CodeBoxx invites everyone to celebrate Nicolas Genest and the other exceptional leaders shaping the Tampa Bay area.About CodeBoxxCodeBoxx specializes in strategy, intricate design solutions, and top-tier software engineering services. By leveraging the latest technologies, CodeBoxx helps organizations, individuals, and communities accelerate innovation, improve performance, and drive sustainable growth.About The Titan 100Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes top CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Each year, individuals are selected based on exceptional leadership and passion in their field. Honorees are recognized at an annual awards ceremony, where they are invited to build relationships and network with one another. Titan 100 is one of the most powerful organizations representing business executives across the nation.

