Obligate Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Growth Whilst Reaching Profitability

CEO Matthias Wyss, CBO Tobias Wohlfarth, Head of Investment Solutions Oscar Buhler, and Partnerships Lead Vladislav Chistiakov

Obligate secures $3M to scale global on-chain capital markets as demand surges and the company reaches profitability.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obligate, a leader in on-chain capital markets, has successfully completed a US$ 3 million capital increase, led by Exponential Science Capital alongside a public crowdfunding campaign. The capital raise comes on the back of rising client demand for on-chain investment products and bespoke tokenization solutions which has led to the achievement of a major milestone — reaching profitability. With this accomplishment, the company is now positioned for sustainable growth and will continue investing to scale its operations and expand its market presence globally.

With this capital raise, Obligate welcomes various industry insiders investing alongside more than 150 new investors participating through a Republic Europe crowdfunding campaign. The round was led by venture capital firm Exponential Science Capital and joined by prominent industry insiders Yuval Rooz (Founder of Digital Asset & Canton Network), Seamus Donoghue (former Chief Growth Officer at Metaco and VP Growth at Ripple), and Khalid Howladar (former Moody’s Head of GCC Banks & Securitization, Global Head of Islamic Finance). This raise reflects the company’s philosophy of accelerating growth with impactful capital and fostering broader community participation through the Republic campaign.

The new funding will help Obligate move faster on key strategic goals. In the coming months, Obligate will launch a range of flagship yield products that invest in diversified portfolios of on-chain debt securities and structured products, democratizing access to high-quality digital fixed income opportunities. As part of the growth strategy, Obligate will enable interoperability of its flagship products across multiple networks, in particular Hedera, Canton, Solana, and multiple others to follow.

Katerina Sanchez-Schilling, Head of Innovation at Exponential Science, commented on the raise and the foundation’s participation, saying:

“Obligate’s achievement in reaching profitability while advancing on-chain capital markets is a testament to both its technology and the discipline of its leadership. We are excited to lead this round and to support a company that is setting new standards for transparency, efficiency, and trust in digital finance, and are thrilled to support bringing Obligate into the Hedera ecosystem.”

At the same time, Obligate will grow its distribution network and secondary market partnerships to boost liquidity and offer clients access to global on-chain capital markets without compromises. Obligate will also advance its work on large-scale bespoke tokenization projects with institutional partners, strengthening its position as a globally leading platform for tokenized, on-chain investment products.

Matthias Wyss, Chief Executive Officer of Obligate, on strategic objectives unlocked with the funding round:

“We’re proud to see our growth trajectory validated not just by PoCs or pilots, but through tangible business adoption. The companies issuing investment products on our platform are financing real projects and real commerce, directly contributing to economies around the world – which in itself represents the true essence of Real-World Assets (RWAs). Our growth strategy is built on this foundation, addressing real market needs rather than chasing hype. As many experts acknowledge, Obligate is the benchmark for real on-chain finance.”



About Obligate

Obligate AG provides blockchain infrastructure for the compliant issuance, settlement, and lifecycle management of digital debt instruments. Through its platform, Obligate enables the on-chain issuance of legally enforceable securities, offering a seamless bridge between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. The company’s integrated marketplace connects issuers and investors directly, while supporting partners across distribution, listing, and custody.

