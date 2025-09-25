Near Foundation Partners with Margarita Finance on Agentic Yield Tokens

Near Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment in Margarita Finance to Launch Agentic Yield-Bearing Tokens

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Near Foundation today announced a strategic partnership with Margarita Finance, alongside a strategic investment in the project’s native token, $MARG.

The collaboration centers on Margarita Finance’s cutting-edge infrastructure for yield-bearing strategies. As part of the partnership, Near Foundation will launch its own yield-bearing token strategy, powered by Margarita Finance’s infrastructure. This will enable users of the NEAR ecosystem to earn institutional yields linked to the NEAR native tokens, combining the strengths of both ecosystems in a fully on-chain and transparent manner. Furthermore, NEAR Foundation will directly deploy up to $10m volume per month into Margarita Finance yield booster.

“By integrating NEAR’s technology with Margarita Finance’s infrastructure, we are enabling a new class of agentic, composable yield products,” said Philipp Suarez, Head of Finance at Near Foundation. “This partnership underscores our commitment to interoperability and user empowerment in the multi-chain economy.”

Margarita Finance provides modular infrastructure to issue agentic, yield-bearing tokens natively on-chain. These tokens can be integrated across DeFi applications, enabling both institutions and retail users to access structured yield opportunities without intermediaries.

“Partnering with Near Foundation is a major step forward in our mission to unlock the next generation of on-chain capital markets,” said Matthias Wyss, CEO at Margarita Finance. “Together, we’re bridging ecosystems and bringing NEAR’s innovation to users of other ecosystem through yield-bearing tokens that are programmable, composable, and accessible.”

The initiative will expand access to yield-bearing strategies, reinforcing the trend of native on-chain finance as the future of global capital markets.

About Near Foundation

Near Foundation is a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland that supports the development and growth of the NEAR protocol, a high-performance blockchain designed for usability, scalability, and sustainability.

About Margarita Finance

Margarita Finance is a DeFi protocol building the infrastructure for agentic, yield-bearing tokens. By enabling composable yield strategies natively on-chain, Margarita Finance empowers institutions and individuals to access innovative, transparent financial products across blockchain ecosystems.

