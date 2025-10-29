Submit Release
ZeroDebt Launches New Debt Rescue Website to Help South Africans Overcome Debt

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZeroDebt, one of South Africa’s most trusted debt review companies, has launched a new website to provide clear financial guidance and support for individuals struggling with debt. The platform offers a simple and informative way for visitors to learn how professional debt review and debt consolidation can restore control, protect assets, and create a sustainable path to financial freedom.

A Commitment to Debt Rescue in South Africa

Founded in 2009 by Chris Craven, ZeroDebt was established to help over-indebted consumers regain financial stability through structured and transparent solutions. Over the years, the company has grown into a respected leader in debt counselling, offering expert assistance backed by professionalism, integrity, and proven results.

The new website highlights ZeroDebt’s dedication to debt rescue by showing how personalised repayment plans and qualified debt counsellors can make financial recovery achievable for anyone struggling with overwhelming repayments.

Simple, Transparent, and Client-Focused

The redesigned site makes it easier for users to access trusted information and tools. Features include a free callback request form, debt calculator, budget planner, and debt-to-income ratio tracker. Each resource helps people assess their financial situation and take the first step toward becoming debt-free with confidence.

Leadership and Expertise

ZeroDebt’s success is driven by a team of experienced professionals led by Co-Founder Chris Craven and CEO Daniel Havenga. Their combined experience has guided thousands of South Africans through the process of financial recovery. Working with a nationwide team of counsellors, attorneys, and financial specialists, they help clients reduce monthly repayments, lower interest rates, and regain peace of mind.

Educating and Empowering Consumers

Beyond its financial services, the website serves as an educational resource. It offers articles and insights on budgeting, rebuilding credit, and staying debt-free after completing the process. The goal is to equip South Africans with knowledge that helps them make lasting, responsible financial decisions.

Learn More

For more information about ZeroDebt’s services or to request a free financial assessment, visit https://zerodebt.co.za/
.

