Teneo Named Best Online & Home Schooling Education Resource 2025 at MEA Business Awards 2025

CAE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Africa’s leading online school Teneo School , has been named Best Online & Home Schooling Education Resource 2025 - South Africa at the MEA Business Awards 2025, recognising its pioneering use of smart technology and data insights to deliver measurable academic improvement for learners of all abilities.Built entirely in-house, Teneo School’s proprietary Smart School System™ combines AI, behavioural science, and real-time analytics to support expert teachers and personalise learning for more than 5,000 students.An analysis of Teneo School’s data shows that Teneo School learners improve their marks by an average of 12 percent in their first year and up to 25 percent by their fourth, regardless of ability or background.“This award isn’t just a technology win; it’s proof that AI, when used ethically and intelligently, can make teachers more effective and education more inclusive,” said Saul Geffen, CEO of Teneo School and founder of the Smart School System™. “Our Smart School System™ gives every learner a measurable pathway to improvement, and that’s what makes it transformative.”Redefining schooling through data and designTeneo’s Smart School System™ is an intelligent, integrated schooling ecosystem that reimagines and elevates the structure and quality of premium in-person private schooling. At its core is a next-generation digital learning platform, powered by data intelligence, behavioural science and AI, which enhances every aspect of private schooling to unlock transformative teaching, a richer, more intelligent learning experience, and better results for every child of any ability.The Smart School System™ brings together the best of human teaching with effective motivation and actionable insights in one connected platform, creating a smarter, more inclusive school that drives measurable improvement, enabled through smart technology. Teachers, learners and parents have instant visibility into progress driven by the Smart School System™, enabling human-led, data-informed, digitally-enabled teaching and oversight.Unlike traditional schools, Teneo School operates with open-access admissions, welcoming students with learning barriers such as ADHD, autism, dyslexia, anxiety, and sensory impairments, and data shows these learners often perform on par or better than their peers.In 2025, Teneo School achieved an 82.2 percent SACAI matric pass rate, more than eight points above the national average, and accounted for 21.5 percent of South Africa’s university-entrance candidates through SACAI.A South African innovation with global relevanceThe MEA Business Awards celebrate leadership and innovation across the Middle East and Africa. Teneo’s recognition as Best Online and Home Schooling underscores South Africa’s growing influence in global edtech and highlights how AI-led teaching models can enhance education outcomes at scale.“We built Teneo School to prove that excellence and inclusion can co-exist,” added Geffen. “This award validates our belief that data-driven, human-centred innovation can deliver extraordinary results for every learner.”About Teneo SchoolTeneo School is South Africa's leading online school, serving over 5,000 learners from Grade R to 12. Powered by its proprietary Smart School System™, Teneo combines expert teaching with intelligent technology to deliver provably better results for every child, of any ability.Learners improve their marks by an average of +12% in the first year and +25% by year four, with more than 3,500 successful matriculants to date.The Smart School System™ tracks progress in real time, identifies gaps early, and enables teachers to step in with targeted support while keeping parents informed through timely insights and updates.Teneo is proud to be officially ranked #1 in Schools and Online Schools in South Africa on Hellopeter, recognised by South African families for exceptional support, innovation, and learner outcomes.With more than 5,000 learners, Teneo offers a wide range of fully accredited curriculum options, including the South African CAPS Curriculum, IEB and SACAI Matric pathways, and the British International Curriculum (Pearson Edexcel). Learners can study through live online lessons, hybrid learning, or recorded classes, all designed to fit their individual needs and goals — whether preparing for local tertiary study or global opportunities.Better schooling. Better results. Better opportunities. It's schooling, made smarter.Learn more at https://www.teneoschool.co.za

