eTRANSERVICES Announces EP-JV Awarded GSA OASIS+ Contract as Total Small Business, SDVOSB, & 8(a) Joint Venture Partner

STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The eTRANSERVICES –Peerless Technologies Joint Venture (EP-JV) has been awarded a position on the U.S. General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contract vehicle. The award qualifies the joint venture to compete for a broad range of federal opportunities under the Total Small Business, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, and 8(a) categories. Through this indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with no overall ceiling value, EP-JV is positioned to provide integrated professional and technical services across the federal government, supporting agencies in achieving mission-critical objectives.OASIS+ is a Best-in-Class, government-wide IDIQ contract vehicle that provides agencies with a streamlined path to acquire complex, non-IT professional services. Through OASIS+, federal customers gain access to highly qualified small business partners that bring agility, innovation, and proven performance to critical mission requirements. The contract offers federal agencies flexible and efficient access to management, engineering, logistics, research and development, environmental, and enterprise transformation services.“This OASIS+ award reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and partnership in advancing federal missions,” said Chris Beckford, President & CEO of eTRANSERVICES.EP-JV’s capabilities under the OASIS+ contract include program and project management, systems and engineering services, human capital and training solutions, enterprise and business transformation, research and development, and facilities, logistics, and environmental support. These capabilities leverage eTRANSERVICES’ strengths in digital transformation, enterprise architecture, and IT-enabled solutions, combined with Peerless Technologies’ expertise in model-based systems engineering, cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and mission support for defense and civilian agencies.The eTRANSERVICES–Peerless Technologies Joint Venture (EP-JV) combines the complementary strengths of eTRANSERVICES, a premier global provider of Systems Engineering, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Business Services, and Peerless Technologies Corporation , bringing 25+ years’ experience supporting DoD and civilian agencies with Modeling & Simulation, Multi-Spectrum Operations, Mission Engineering, Mission Software and more. Together, EP-JV delivers mission-critical professional services that empower federal agencies to operate more efficiently and effectively.Disclaimer: This announcement is not intended to imply endorsement by the U.S. Government or the General Services Administration.

