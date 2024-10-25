eTRANSERVICES Announces Partnership with UiPath to deliver Enterprise Applications, RPA and AI Benefits from the Cloud

eTRANSERVICES partners with UiPath to offer premier automation solutions, empowering businesses to streamline operations and accelerate digital transformation.

STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eTRANSERVICES , a leading provider of enterprise transformational services and solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with UiPath, a premier provider of FedRAMP “moderate” authorized Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software. The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with emphasis on security and protection of federal information, and helps accelerate the adoption of secure, cloud solutions.This partnership empowers eTRANSERVICES to offer UiPath’s FedRAMP-authorized cutting-edge automation solutions, enhancing the company’s ability to deliver transformative automation capabilities to clients across public and private sectors.The collaboration will allow eTRANSERVICES to offer UiPath’s complete suite of products, helping businesses automate repetitive tasks, improve operational efficiency, and streamline their digital transformation journeys. This partnership marks a significant step in eTRANSERVICES' mission to provide enterprise transformational services and solutions that enable organizations to optimize workflows and drive business growth.UiPath’s FedRAMP-authorized automation platform is designed to accelerate the automation of business processes, offering tools for everything from robotic process automation to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). With this partnership, eTRANSERVICES expands its portfolio, positioning itself as a one-stop-shop for comprehensive digital transformation solutions that include cloud services, cybersecurity, and now, world-class RPA solutions."We are thrilled to partner with UiPath and bring their world-class automation tools to our clients because transformation is a way of working and there is no finish line," said Chris Beckford, President and CEO at eTRANSERVICES. "As businesses seek to improve productivity and reduce operational costs, RPA and automation have become essential technologies. By offering UiPath’s solutions, we are confident that we can help organizations unlock new efficiencies and focus on more strategic initiatives."Through this partnership, eTRANSERVICES will offer seamless implementation, support, and integration of UiPath’s automation products, ensuring clients can maximize the return on their technology investments.For more information on eTRANSERVICES and our UiPath offerings, please visit etranservices.com or contact us at sales@etranservices.com.eTRANSERVICES is an SBA-Certified 8(a) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) firm that provides enterprise transformational services and solutions in the areas of systems engineering, information technology, cybersecurity, cloud services, and business services, to local, state, and federal agencies and commercial clients.UiPath (NYSE: PATH) develops AI technology that mirrors human intelligence with ever-increasing sophistication, transforming how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. The UiPath Platform™ accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to drive autonomy and smarter decision-making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.