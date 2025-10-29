Absolute Digital Media Secures New Client Win with ConstructKoin Following Strong Referral from Crypto Partner

Award-winning digital marketing agency Absolute Digital has announced a new client win with ConstructKoin, a rapidly growing player in the blockchain space.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning digital marketing agency Absolute Digital Media has announced a major new client win with ConstructKoin, a rapidly growing player in the blockchain and crypto infrastructure space. The partnership follows a direct referral from an existing client within the crypto sector who experienced exceptional SEO growth and performance under Absolute’s management.

The move further strengthens Absolute Digital Media’s position as the market leader in digital marketing for the global crypto and Web3 industries, recognised for its data-led SEO strategies, performance-driven campaigns, and deep understanding of complex, regulated digital markets.

“Our expansion within the crypto sector isn’t by chance. It’s a direct result of consistent delivery, transparent communication, and measurable growth for every brand we work with,” said Ben Austin, Founder and CEO of Absolute Digital Media. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with ConstructKoin to help accelerate their visibility across Google and AI-powered search platforms, ensuring their brand dominates the future of blockchain discovery.”

With 17+ years of agency experience and a multi-award-winning track record across highly competitive sectors, Absolute Digital Media continues to attract innovative crypto and fintech brands worldwide. The agency’s recent success with blockchain, DeFi, and gaming-related clients highlights its ability to blend technical SEO, AI search optimisation, and digital PR to drive measurable visibility, authority, and conversions.

Absolute Digital Media is an award-winning full-service digital marketing agency specialising in SEO, PPC, digital PR, and AI search optimisation. With offices in London and Dubai, the agency partners with global clients across crypto, iGaming, finance, and eCommerce sectors. Known for delivering high-impact strategies and measurable ROI, Absolute has established itself as the go-to SEO agency for high-growth, high-competition industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.