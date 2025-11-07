Absolute Digital Media Wins Double at the European Agency Awards 2025

Double win for Absolute Digital Media at the European Agency Awards 2025 – named SEO Agency of the Year and Best SEO Campaign for Stelrad.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Digital Media has been named a double winner at this year’s European Agency Awards 2025, taking home the titles of Best SEO Campaign for its work with Stelrad and the coveted SEO Agency of the Year award.

The recognition cements Absolute Digital Media’s position as one of Europe’s leading SEO and digital marketing agencies, following a year of exceptional client growth, cutting-edge AI innovation, and consistent performance across competitive verticals including finance, e-commerce, and iGaming.

“We’re thrilled to take home both awards,” said Ben Austin, CEO of Absolute Digital Media. “Winning Best SEO Campaign is a testament to our team’s ability to deliver measurable impact for brands like Stelrad, while SEO Agency of the Year reflects the consistency, creativity, and technical excellence our entire agency brings to every campaign. It’s fantastic to see our work recognised on a European stage once again.”

The Best SEO Campaign (Stelrad) award celebrates Absolute Digital Media’s strategy that drove record-breaking organic growth and revenue through advanced LLM optimisation, technical SEO, and intelligent content frameworks.

This double win builds on the agency’s growing list of accolades in 2025 and highlights its continued dominance within the European digital landscape.

To view the full list of winners, visit: https://europeanagencyawards.com/2025-winners/

About Absolute Digital Media

Absolute Digital Media is an award-winning full-service digital marketing agency specialising in SEO, Paid Media, and AI-driven search optimisation. Operating across the UK and UAE, the agency partners with ambitious brands in competitive sectors to deliver measurable growth, stronger ROI, and long-term digital transformation.

