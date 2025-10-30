Anonybit, HYPR Pioneer Next-Gen Identity Assurance, Fusing Privacy-Preserving Biometrics and Advanced Risk Orchestration

HYPR Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anonybit and HYPR Pioneer Next-Gen Identity Assurance, Fusing Privacy-Preserving Biometrics with Advanced Risk Orchestration

New collaboration delivers privacy-preserving biometric verification and step-up orchestration to secure account recovery and eliminate credential sharing across the enterprise

Anonybit, the pioneer in privacy-preserving biometrics and HYPR, the Identity Assurance Company, today announced a strategic partnership to advance enterprise passwordless authentication beyond the limitations of device-bound or synced passkeys. This collaboration will combine Anonybit’s decentralized biometric technology with the HYPR Identity Assurance Platform to create the industry’s most comprehensive, privacy-first solution for advanced identity assurance.

Bringing together HYPR’s orchestration capabilities with Anonybit’s privacy-preserving biometric system addresses the key recovery gaps inherent in standard passkey solutions by decoupling identity from device reliance. This enables a stronger defense against credential theft, account takeover, and deepfake-enabled fraud, while simultaneously eliminating the risks of centralized biometric data storage and ensuring strong authentication is tied directly to an individual’s unique identity.

“Enterprises need a solution that confirms who a person is, not just what credential they possess, all while giving them complete control over the identity lifecycle,” said Bojan Simic, CEO and Co-founder of HYPR. “We are excited to bring forward to market a phishing-resistant authentication experience backed with truly privacy-preserving biometrics without the need for users to carry pre-enrolled devices. Crucially, this integrated solution is a powerful complement to solving several enterprise passkey environment use cases with a holistic end-to-end security strategy.”

Eliminate Critical Identity Gaps with Three Pillars of Defense

Anonybit’s integrated solution breaks biometric data into pieces and distributes them across a secure, multi-party cloud environment to eliminate single-point-of-failure risks. This allows Anonybit to serve as the system of record for validating the user identity, while HYPR orchestrates secure step-up workflows, integration and management of the authentication layer. This collaboration directly addresses three of the most persistent and critical vulnerabilities in enterprise identity security:

● Prevents Account Recovery Fraud: The integrated platform enables the use of privacy-preserving biometrics as an authentication method for the help desk, a high value target for social engineering during moments including password resets or device loss. This eliminates the vulnerability of outdated knowledge-based questions, vulnerable one-time passcodes (OTPs), and dependency around time-consuming document scanning, ensuring only the true user can recover the account.

● Guarantees Privacy and Control: With Anonybit, no single entity holds the complete biometric template, providing a superior layer of data privacy. This architecture ensures that the enterprise can maintain full control and compliance over their security measures without creating a single point of failure.

● Thwarts Credential Sharing and Impersonation: By tying HYPR’s strong, FIDO-based authentication to the unique biometric proof managed by Anonybit, the solution definitively stops credential sharing. Access is granted only when the individual physically verifying their identity matches the registered account holder, ensuring non-repudiation across every web application and workstation login.

“Anonybit was built on the principle that privacy and security must go hand in hand,” said Frances Zelazny, Co-Founder and CEO of Anonybit. “By combining our platform with HYPR Identity Assurance’s orchestration, we’re solving for the missing pieces of enterprise passwordless authentication and democratizing biometrics in a way that organizations can deploy easily and securely.”

The partnership builds on HYPR’s long-standing FIDO leadership by extending its mission to secure enterprise use cases where device-bound credentials fall short. Through integrations with platforms like PingOne DaVinci and Microsoft Entra, enterprises can deploy these advanced capabilities without costly rip-and-replace migrations.

According to the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Identity, 2025, “implement third-party biometrics to address specific use cases that have more stringent trust or accountability requirements or particular operational or UX needs. These use cases may include such things as account recovery and transaction authorization, not just login. Offer a choice of modes (e.g., face and voice) and combine modes for higher trust.”

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2025, Nayara Sangiorgio, Nathan Harris. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and HYPE CYCLE is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Anonybit

Anonybit is a privacy-first biometric identity platform that fragments and distributes biometric data across a decentralized cloud infrastructure. With support for multiple modalities including face, voice, iris, and palm, Anonybit enables deduplication, authentication, and account recovery across the entire user lifecycle. Its turnkey integrations with Microsoft Entra, PingOne DaVinci, and other major platforms bring privacy-preserving biometrics to enterprises worldwide. Learn more at www.anonybit.io.

About HYPR

HYPR, the Identity Assurance Company, helps organizations create trust in the identity lifecycle. The HYPR solution provides the strongest end-to-end identity security, combining modern passwordless authentication with adaptive risk mitigation, automated identity verification and a simple, intuitive user experience. With a third-party validated ROI of 324%, HYPR easily integrates with existing identity and security tools and can be rapidly deployed at scale in the most complex environments.

