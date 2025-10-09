Anonybit and FPC Bring Privacy-Preserving Biometric Authentication to Microsoft Entra Marketplace

Anonybit & FPC debut AAL2 passwordless biometrics on Microsoft Entra Marketplace, enabling secure, scalable enterprise adoption in minutes.

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New integration delivers AAL2-compliant, passwordless authentication with no fallback to PINs or passwords, deployable in minutes via Microsoft Entra Marketplace

Anonybit, the leader in privacy-preserving biometrics, today announced in collaboration with FPC, a global leader in biometric authentication technologies, that its platform is now available on the Microsoft Entra Marketplace. This milestone brings enterprise-grade biometric authentication directly into Entra, Microsoft’s unified suite of identity and access management solutions used by over 720,000 organizations globally. With this turnkey integration, enterprises can deploy FPC and Anonybit’s privacy-preserving biometrics across workflows in as little as ten minutes, reducing the complexity and risk that have long deterred organizations from moving away from legacy identity systems.

Passwords remain the top cause of breaches, driving more than 80% of compromises and costing enterprises an estimated $70 per reset. While passwordless and FIDO-based solutions are gaining traction, they often leave enterprises with tradeoffs: PIN fallbacks, device-bound credentials, and centralized databases that create new vulnerabilities and compliance challenges.

"As a major supplier of biometric solutions, we see the demand for enterprise-wide passwordless adoption every day,”said Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC. “Too many point solutions increase costs while account takeover risks persist. Our partnership with Anonybit changes the game by addressing both usability and privacy, and today’s announcement is a perfect example of the innovations we are committed to bringing to market - delivering simple, secure, and trustworthy identity to people and enterprises globally.”

Privacy-Preserving by Design

Traditional biometric systems store templates in centralized databases, creating honeypots that expose organizations to breaches and regulatory risk. FPC and Anonybit’s joint solution eliminates this with patented technology that shards and manages biometric data across a multiparty cloud environment. Templates are never stored, shared, or exposed, helping organizations meet stringent global compliance standards, and thus removing one of the biggest barriers to enterprise adoption.

Beyond Device-Bound Biometrics

Device-native biometrics like FaceID and Windows Hello are valuable but limited to a single device. Enterprises struggle when users need to authenticate on shared systems, switch devices, or recover access outside the local environment. The third-party biometric solution that Anonybit and FPC have developed complements FIDO passkeys by extending assurance beyond the device, binding authentication to the individual across platforms and workflows, without ever falling back to passwords or PINs. Gartner’s 2025 Digital Identity Hype Cycle notes that third-party biometrics have moved past the “trough of disillusionment” and into mainstream adoption, with privacy cited as a critical success factor.

"Eliminating passwords and shared secrets helps enterprises stop account takeovers, cut IT costs, and improve user experience,” said Frances Zelazny, Anonybit Co-Founder and CEO. “But change has been too slow. With this listing on the Microsoft Entra Marketplace, enterprises can finally adopt biometrics at scale, without tradeoffs between security, privacy, and convenience. Deployment takes minutes, compliance is built in, and the solution is ready to scale.”

Enterprise Use Cases

FPC and Anonybit’s integration with Microsoft Entra supports a wide range of enterprise scenarios: passwordless Windows login, biometric MFA, OTP replacement, step-up authentication, passkey management and recovery, help desk and shared device authentication, and visitor management and physical access. The solution also meets NIST 800-63, AAL2 and GDPR requirements.

Enterprises are already adopting this approach. Some begin by reducing help desk costs, then expand across the workforce and ultimately extend to customer authentication. Others connect online registration to visitor management and physical access, creating a seamless, privacy-preserving journey from digital onboarding to the front door. Banks and financial institutions are also turning to FPC and Anonybit to protect employee credentials from being stolen and misused for high-value transactions.

These are just some examples. With its listing on the Microsoft Entra Marketplace, enterprises can now adopt privacy-preserving biometrics at scale, securing identity everywhere it matters.

About Anonybit

Anonybit is a privacy-preserving identity platform proven at scale with tier-1 banks and fintechs. The company helps organizations stop account takeover, prevent fraud, and streamline authentication across the user journey, from account origination to login, recovery, and step-up verification. With a patented approach that protects sensitive data while supporting compliance with global regulations, Anonybit delivers strong security, seamless user experiences, and trusted identity at scale. For more information, visit www.anonybit.io

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics and identity leader. We deliver intelligent edge-to-cloud solutions that make identity secure, seamless, and password-less. Trusted by enterprises, fintech’s, and OEMs, our platforms power hundreds of millions of devices and enable billions of authentications daily. Beyond consumer electronics and payments, we strengthen enterprise identity with help desk enablement, self-service recovery, and support for shared devices. With multi-modal biometrics, including fingerprint, iris, face, and more, we reduce friction, cut IT costs, and improve user experience. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

