Three Graduate from Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court

The Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court celebrated the graduation of three participants, on October 20, 2025, at the Saline County Courthouse in Wilber. Judge David Bargen presided over the ceremony.

The event marked the culmination of an intensive program that combines comprehensive drug treatment, rigorous supervision, and full accountability for its participants. The Adult Drug Court program requires a minimum 20-month commitment, during which participants develop the skills necessary to live healthy, productive lives free from drugs and alcohol.

Adult Drug Courts provide an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. These courts operate through a specialized team approach within the existing court structure, aiming to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The program prioritizes public safety and successful rehabilitation through validated risk and need assessments, individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, incentives and sanctions, and a range of rehabilitative and support services.

Photo (L to R): Graduate Elizabeth, Judge David Bargen, Graduate Tino, and Supervision Officer Nichole Mosley.