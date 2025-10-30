Mexty Launches: The First AI-Native Learning Platform — From Authoring to LMS, Redefining How the World Learns

Mexty what will you build

Paris, 30 October 2025 — Mexty, an emerging EdTech innovator, today announced the launch of its AI-native learning platform.

We designed it from the ground up for this new era of learning — where content creation, personalization, and accessibility all work together effortlessly.” — Hubert Maupas, CEO and Co-founder at Mexty.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexty , an emerging EdTech innovator, today announced the launch of its AI-native learning platform, marking a major shift in how educators, trainers, and organizations create, deliver, and manage learning.Unlike legacy tools that add AI layers on top of outdated systems, Mexty was built AI-first, meaning artificial intelligence is at the heart of its design — enabling faster creation, personalized learning experiences, and seamless integration between authoring, management, and analytics.“Most learning platforms today are AI-assisted; Mexty is AI-native,” said Hubert Maupas, CEO and Co-founder at Mexty.A Unified Learning EcosystemFor the first time, educators and enterprises can create, host, and analyze courses within one platform:Create with AI: Instantly generate complete, interactive lessons, quizzes, and modules from simple prompts — then refine every element manually to add your own expertise and creativity. All content is fully editable, SCORM-compliant, and ready for any LMS.Manage with Ease: Built-in LMS tools let users host content, track learner progress, issue certificates, and monitor engagement.Measure & Improve: Real-time analytics reveal performance insights and learning patterns.Comply by Default: Every course meets WCAG 2.1 AA, EN 301 549, and GDPR standards automatically.Mexty replaces multiple disconnected tools with one intuitive environment — saving time, cost, and complexity.AI-Native by DesignBeing AI-native means Mexty doesn’t just use AI — it’s architected around it.The platform’s intelligence understands goals, tone, and learner profiles to recommend the right structure, visuals, and assessment style.Faster: From idea to published course in minutes.Smarter: Context-aware AI that adapts to different audiences and topics.Inclusive: Accessibility and localization are built in, not bolted on.Secure: No data used for external model training, with privacy-first architecture and ISO 27001/SOC 2 roadmap.For Teachers, Trainers, and EnterprisesWhether it’s a school lesson, compliance course, or global onboarding program, Mexty adapts to every learning need:Teachers can build creative, inclusive lessons instantly.Trainers can design engaging programs without technical hurdles.Organizations can deliver personalized professional development at scale — up to 70 % faster and at lower cost.A New Standard for LearningMexty represents a new generation of EdTech — one that blends speed, intelligence, and inclusivity in a single ecosystem.With AI-native architecture and integrated LMS, it’s redefining what digital learning can be: simple, powerful, and human-centric.AvailabilityMexty is available globally at www.mexty.ai Educators and organizations can start for free and experience how AI-native technology transforms the way learning is created and delivered.



