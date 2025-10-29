Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Jamjoom Pharma Sign a Cooperation Protocol to launch ‘Ishraqa’ Glaucoma Awareness Campaign

Jam 9

BAGHDAD, IRAQ, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant step towards advancing public health and preventive eye care in Iraq, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Jamjoom Pharma have signed a cooperation protocol to launch the national campaign “Ishraqa”, dedicated to raising awareness and promoting early detection of Glaucoma, commonly known as “blue water.”The agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi, Iraq’s Minister of Health, by Dr. Riyad Al Halfy, Director of Public Health Department at MOH - and Dr. Samer Lezzaiq, General Manager for the Gulf, Iraq, Levant and Export Markets at Jamjoom Pharma, in a ceremony held in Baghdad. The collaboration underscores the shared vision of both entities to strengthen preventive health measures and improve quality of life for Iraqi citizens through education, screening, and accessible treatment.Through this partnership, the Ministry of Health and Jamjoom Pharma will jointly implement a comprehensive national program that includes public awareness campaigns, free medical examinations, and the provision of diagnostic devices to hospitals and healthcare centers across Iraq. The initiative will also involve the training of local medical and technical teams to ensure sustainable detection and management of glaucoma cases. In addition, Jamjoom Pharma will support the creation of an integrated digital platform to collect and analyze screening data, enabling evidence-based health planning and research.As part of the “Ishraqa” program, Jamjoom Pharma will provide free medications to patients diagnosed during the campaign, while both parties will collaborate on organizing workshops and community education sessions to promote understanding of glaucoma, its causes, and methods of prevention.Commenting on the signing, H.E. Dr. Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi Iraq’s Minister of Health, emphasized the importance of early detection to preserve vision and reduce glaucoma complications, noting that the initiative aims to strengthen preventive health programs and raise community awareness about eye health.Dr. Samer Lezzaiq, representing Jamjoom Pharma, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to advancing public health across the region:“We are proud to partner with the Iraqi Ministry of Health on such a vital national initiative. The ‘Ishraqa’ campaign reflects Jamjoom Pharma’s mission to empower communities through health education, innovation, and collaboration. Together, we aim to bring hope, light, and early intervention to thousands of Iraqi citizens who may be at risk of vision loss.”The partnership will run for an initial period of two years, during which both entities will work closely through a joint committee to monitor progress, evaluate outcomes, and ensure the campaign’s sustainability and impact. The “Ishraqa” initiative reinforces Jamjoom Pharma’s regional role as a healthcare partner committed to supporting national health priorities and advancing preventive healthcare in collaboration with governmental institutions.With this agreement, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Jamjoom Pharma set a new benchmark for public-private partnerships in healthcare; one that not only strengthens medical capabilities but also embodies a shared promise to protect vision and improve the wellbeing of every Iraqi citizen.

