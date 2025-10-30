Premier Lazarus Mokgosi leads Operation Dignity in Mmamokete Village, Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality, 31 Oct

The Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, will on Friday, 31 October 2025, lead Operation Dignity in Mmamokete Village, situated in the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality. This initiative forms part of the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to accelerate service delivery, promote clean and safe communities, and restore dignity to the people of the North West.

The Premier will be accompanied by the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Oageng Gaoage Molapisi, as well as the MEC for Health, Sello Lehari. This collaborative effort underscores the provincial government’s commitment to strengthening partnerships between provincial and local government structures, thereby enhancing service delivery and improving the quality of life for residents across the province.

Two beneficiaries, a 104-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man from Ward 16 in the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality will receive RDP houses through the support of the Department of Human Settlements.

The Operation Dignity initiative seeks to address the most pressing community needs, including improved housing, sanitation, health services, and infrastructure development. By engaging directly with residents while providing tangible interventions, the provincial government aims to promote sustainable living conditions and uphold the dignity of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

The visit to Mmamokete Village reaffirms the government’s commitment to building a responsive, caring, and people-centred administration that delivers meaningful change where it matters most.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Operation Dignity outreach programme led by the Premier as follows:

Date: Friday, 31 October 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Mmamokete Village, Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Premier

Mr Sello Tatai

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Provincial Head of Communication

Mr Brian Setswambung

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

Director: Media Relations

Ms Bonolo Mohlakoana

Cell: 082 901 2435

Tel: 018 88 3456 / 3705

#ServiceDeliveryZA