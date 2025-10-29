Bryn Mawr Online Named #2 Online School in America by Niche

DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bryn Mawr Online (BMOS) is celebrating a significant achievement, securing the #2 Best Online School in America ranking from Niche.com, a leading resource for school and college search. This national distinction arrives in a landmark year, coinciding with the program’s first graduating class in 2025.Bryn Mawr Online, a full-time, diploma-awarding program for girls in grades 7–12, has quickly established itself as a top online private high school and premier digital learning environment. The program is backed by the nationally-recognized Bryn Mawr School in Baltimore, Maryland, which was recently named the #1 Best Private K-12 School in the state and #10 in the nation."Earning the #2 spot nationally in our very first year of eligibility is an absolutely thrilling achievement that truly belongs to our students and the BMOS community,” said Justin Curtis, Head of Bryn Mawr Online. “This ranking is a powerful reflection of their hard work, the dedication of our faculty, and our shared belief that an exceptional, personalized, all-girls education can thrive online. We are incredibly proud to see our model preparing these young women to lead consequential and confident lives."Niche’s methodology analyzes comprehensive data, including academic performance, student reviews, and information from the U.S. Department of Education, reflecting the school’s high standards for college readiness, teacher quality, and overall student experience.We wish to emphasize that Bryn Mawr Online has not, nor will it ever, pay for its inclusion or placement in any external ranking. Our achievements are solely based on the objective excellence and demonstrated quality of our programs, students, and faculty.This top national ranking solidifies Bryn Mawr Online's position as a leader in providing an accredited, all-girls educational experience that empowers students with the flexibility to pursue their passions without geographic limitations.

