What Schools Are Saying About Truth Tree: Transforming Independent School Marketing

DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truth Tree , a marketing agency specializing in independent school marketing, continues to receive great reviews from schools across the country. With a track record of driving enrollment growth, increasing inquiries, and delivering innovative marketing strategies, Truth Tree has become a trusted partner for schools seeking to stand out in a competitive market.Here’s what schools are saying about their experiences working with Truth Tree:Record Enrollment Growth and Strategic ExpertiseJason Smith, from the International School of Arizona, shared, “Truth Tree has been instrumental in the success of our growing independent school. Through their expertise in private school marketing, we have dramatically increased our enrollment by nearly 60%! They are true partners in our school's journey, helping us recruit the ‘right-fit’ students and families.”Heather Burchfield echoed this sentiment, stating, “This year, we have record high school enrollment and the most diverse kindergarten class in our school's history. Truth Tree’s deep knowledge of education marketing has helped us stand out in a competitive market, and we are thrilled with the growth we've experienced thanks to their efforts.”Innovative Campaigns and Standing-Room-Only EventsRebekah Peterson of Minnehaha Academy highlighted Truth Tree’s ability to deliver results: “On our most recent campaign to boost RSVPs to our Open House, we received record RSVPs and had standing room only at our event. Samantha Chaffin and Liz Zweigle are fantastic resources who provide thoughtful insights and actionable strategies to increase inquiries and boost enrollment.”A Partner Who Understands Independent SchoolsDesiree Mitchell from Davidson Day School praised Truth Tree’s expertise: “Brian’s knowledge of independent school marketing has been invaluable in helping us connect with the best-fit families for our community. The team is reliable, knowledgeable, and practical, always thinking of innovative ways to reach new families.”Eric Schad added, “Truth Tree feels like an extension of our team. They are incredibly knowledgeable, supportive, and reliable. Partnering with them has been a great decision for our school, as they have helped us increase enrollment overall, particularly in grade levels with open seats.”Proven Results and Trusted GuidanceBekah Cornelius shared, “Over the three years of working with Truth Tree, our enrollment has grown by 30%, and we’ve seen a huge increase in inquiries. The team is hands-on and checks in monthly to ensure success.”Tannika King of Darlington School noted, “After a lengthy RFP process, we decided to partner with Truth Tree, and we are so pleased we did. We have seen a significant increase in inquiries and applications from qualified candidates. They are a collaborative partner who truly understands digital marketing and independent school admissions.”A Team That Cares About Your SuccessLisa Vandergriff from Mayfield Senior School said, “Working with Samantha Chaffin and her team has been a positive experience. They are skilled, creative thought leaders who know how to deliver on the promise of search engine optimization.”Jeanette Zamora added, “The Truth Tree team is professional and provides insightful feedback and helpful suggestions. They work alongside us to achieve our goals.”Why Schools Choose Truth TreeTruth Tree’s unique approach combines deep expertise in independent school marketing with a commitment to understanding each school’s unique mission and community. Their team, which includes former private school professionals, brings firsthand knowledge of the challenges schools face and tailors strategies to meet their specific needs.From boosting Open House attendance to increasing enrollment and inquiries, Truth Tree’s results speak for themselves. As Brant Nyhart shared, “Partnering with Truth Tree has not only boosted our school’s visibility and enrollment but has also taken a huge weight off our shoulders. We can trust their team of experts to work on our behalf.”About Truth TreeTruth Tree is a digital marketing agency dedicated to helping independent schools thrive. With a focus on innovative strategies, data-driven results, and a deep understanding of the education landscape, Truth Tree partners with schools to achieve their enrollment and marketing goals.

