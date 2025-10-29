Award-winning Actress & Comedian Kim Coles to Lead Masterclass and Co-Host 10th Annual Avidity Awards in Dallas

Kim Coles Masterclass

Kim Coles brings a magnetic energy and quick wit that perfectly complements the spirit of the Avidity Awards. Her warmth, humor, and connection with audiences will make this milestone year memorable.” — Derrick Huggins, Founder & CEO of Avidity Media, LLC and Executive Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning actress and comedian Kim Coles will kick off the Avidity Awards weekend with authority and style, hosting an exclusive Masterclass on Friday, October 31st, at 2:00 pm inside Omni Dallas. Audiences will Laugh, Learn, and be Inspired as Coles shares her wisdom, storytelling prowess, and contagious joy—moderated by Derrick Huggins. Following the masterclass, there will be a book, a T-shirt, and an autograph signing opportunity. On Saturday, November 1, at 5:00 pm at the 10th Annual Avidity Awards, Coles will co-host the Independent Gospel Music’s Biggest Night, inside Turning Point Church in DeSoto, Texas, alongside comedian and actor Jonathan Slocumb and Grammy-nominated independent gospel recording artist Rudy Currence.

Celebrated as Independent Gospel Music’s Biggest Night, the Avidity Awards brings together the most inspiring independent and mainstream Gospel artists, industry leaders, influencers, and fans for an unforgettable evening of music, recognition, and cultural celebration. The 10th anniversary edition promises bold live performances, powerful moments of legacy and impact, and the infectious joy only independent Gospel music can deliver.

“Kim Coles brings a magnetic energy and quick wit that perfectly complements the spirit of the Avidity Awards,” said Derrick Huggins, Founder & CEO of Avidity Media, LLC and Executive Producer of the Avidity Awards. “Her warmth, humor, and connection with audiences will make this milestone year special.”

Kim Coles—known for her unforgettable role as Synclaire James-Jones on the iconic TV series Living Single and as a celebrated stand-up comedian and motivational speaker—continues to captivate audiences through her artistry, storytelling, and empowering message of joy and self-discovery. Her addition to the Avidity Awards underscores the event’s commitment to blending entertainment, inspiration, and community impact.

The Avidity Awards weekend (October 30 – November 2, 2025) will feature a series of dynamic events, including Avidity Honors, Quartet Jam Gospel Concert, Gospel Jams & Karaoke, The Indie Artist Showcase, Avidity Indie Artist Help Desk Masterclasses, and the Avidity: Luxe! VIP Experience. The main event on November 1 will be taped live for television broadcast, with a pending local airing in Dallas/Fort Worth on KTXA Channel 21 and nationally on Bounce TV on Sunday, January 25, 2026, with streaming available on Avidity TV.

Tickets for the 10th Annual Avidity Awards, including the Avidity: Luxe! VIP Experiences are on sale now at www.AvidityAwards.com.

For all interview requests regarding Kim Coles, please contact: The Sibley Firm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.