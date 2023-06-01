RAVEN-SYMONÉ, COLMAN DOMINGO, ANGELICA ROSS, KARAMO BROWN AMONG BETTER BROTHERS LA 30 DAYS OF BLACK PRIDE HEROES

Raven-Symoné Receives The ‘Icon Award’ At The 9th Annual Better Brothers LA Truth Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) is excited to announce that as part of this year’s celebration of PRIDE Month, we will highlight PRIDE HEROES whose lives and accomplishments are testaments to the many contributions made by the Black LGBTQ+ Community. This year’s celebration of PRIDE is especially important and necessary given the legislative assaults across the country on our rights and lives. As we attend PRIDE parades and celebrations, we must remember that many are working diligently to remove any trace of our humanity, our lives, and our love. “This series is a ‘Life Thread’ and celebration of the individuals who have dared to dream, who have faced adversity with unwavering courage, and who have left an indelible mark on the world. It is a reminder that every thread, no matter how small, contributes to the fabric of our collective community.” says Scott Hamilton, Co-founder of BBLA.

And so, each day of June, on all its social media platforms, BBLA will showcase a PRIDE HERO as a reminder that our collective and individual humanity cannot be dismissed or legislated away and that our collective and individual fight continues in the quest to make the world more inclusive and equitable. The list of PRIDE HEROES includes history makers, influencers, and trailblazers:

Angelica Ross, Brian Henry, Jewel Thais-Williams, Tracey “Africa” Norman, Raven Symone, Sam Fine, Ts Madison, Dr. Darnell Hunt, Tre’Vell Anderson, Kalen Allen, Bishop Yvette Flunder, Jason Lee, Cheryl Dunye, Aaron Walton, Jeffery Wallace, Rahsaan Patterson, Ellene Miles, Karamo Brown, Colman Domingo, Violet Palmer, James Early Hardy, Byron Parker, Judge Darrin Gayles, Phill Wilson, Dr. Shaun Harper, Anthony Hemingway, Dr. David Malebranche, Derrick Rutledge, Marsha Warfield, and Keith Boykin.

PRIDE HEROES celebration will conclude with a request for individuals to share their own thoughts and ideas about PRIDE. “We don't want the celebration of our heroes to only happen in June. So we’ll be asking individuals to tell us what PRIDE means to them and sharing their thoughts on our media platforms throughout the year,” says Vincent Holmes, co-founder of BBLA.

For nine years, BBLA has honored trailblazing LGBTQ+ African Americans and allies whose personal and professional accomplishments have positively impacted the perception and image of the Black LGBTQ+ community. This event, known as the Truth Awards, is held annually and awards scholarships to LGBTQ+ students. Our PRIDE HEROES continue this tradition and further embodies the belief that members of the Black LGBTQ+ community and its allies who embrace and live their truth should be celebrated and honored.

Instagram: @betterbrothersla | Twitter: @BBrothersLA | Facebook: /thetruthawards | YouTube: @betterbrothersla | Hashtag: #BBLAPRIDE2023

# # #

ABOUT BETTER BROTHERS LOS ANGELES (BBLA)

Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) was created to provide spaces for members of the Black LGBTQ+ community to network, socialize and be BETTER – at life, love, and community. Developing a sense of community has been challenging for some within our community, given the cultural and religious opposition to our orientation and gender identity. As those challenges have receded in mainstream society, they still present significant difficulties and sometimes constrain a healthy sense of well-being. Since our inception, BBLA has sponsored cultural, informational, recreational, and social/networking events. We continue to support and create opportunities that increase community confidence and pride. Visit www.BetterBrothersLA.com for more information.