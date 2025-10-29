AI-based CCTV had found 5 missing people with only 23 cameras in California
Between August and October, IREX’s AI-assisted platform supported five successful recoveries for Oceanside Police Department / (c) Oceanside PD
Technology, ethics, and teamwork can come together to save lives — even at small scale / (c) Oceanside PD
IREX Technology Leads to 5 Missing People Being Found in Less Than 8 Weeks — Using Only 23 Existing Cameras
What makes this achievement even more significant is the scale: Oceanside PD achieved these results with just 23 existing city cameras connected to IREX’s AI-based missing-person module. No additional equipment required to be acquired.
On October 16, 2025, Oceanside’s Crime Analyst Unit entered the photo of an at-risk juvenile into the IREX system. Within moments, the system generated a positive alert from one of the connected cameras. Acting on that lead, the investigation team coordinated across agencies, resulting in the juvenile being safely located in another state days later.
Between August and October, IREX’s AI-assisted platform supported five successful recoveries. The outcomes show how technology, ethics, and teamwork can come together to save lives — even at small scale.
KEY IMPACT
- 23 connected cameras
- 5 missing people recovered (including 2 juveniles)
- 1 interstate recovery directly linked to an IREX alert
- 8 weeks of operational success
PROVEN SUCCESS IN LATAM
IREX has already achieved significant, proven success in reuniting families with their kidnaped children across Latin American countries. A network of hundreds of cameras, integrated into a unified AI platform, operates 24/7 to effectively find people listed as missing - an elegant and accessible solution to a centuries-old regional problem. The successful use of AI in search operations has been confirmed by numerous local media outlets.
ABOUT IREX
IREX is an ethical AI platform built to help cities, law enforcement, and governments protect communities using existing infrastructure. The system turns ordinary cameras into intelligent, privacy-compliant tools capable of identifying missing people, vehicles, and critical threats — all while upholding strict standards of data governance and auditability.
