AI-based CCTV had found 5 missing people with only 23 cameras in California

IREX Technology Leads to 5 Missing People Being Found in Less Than 8 Weeks — Using Only 23 Existing Cameras

We’re proud to continue leveraging innovative tools like IREX to bring loved ones home and keep our community safe” — Assistant Chief John McKean of the Oceanside Police Department

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oceanside Police Department has successfully located five missing persons, including two juveniles, in less than eight weeks using the IREX AI platform — a real-time, ethical artificial intelligence system designed to help law enforcement protect their communities.What makes this achievement even more significant is the scale: Oceanside PD achieved these results with just 23 existing city cameras connected to IREX’s AI-based missing-person module. No additional equipment required to be acquired.On October 16, 2025, Oceanside’s Crime Analyst Unit entered the photo of an at-risk juvenile into the IREX system. Within moments, the system generated a positive alert from one of the connected cameras. Acting on that lead, the investigation team coordinated across agencies, resulting in the juvenile being safely located in another state days later.Between August and October, IREX’s AI-assisted platform supported five successful recoveries. The outcomes show how technology, ethics, and teamwork can come together to save lives — even at small scale.KEY IMPACT- 23 connected cameras- 5 missing people recovered (including 2 juveniles)- 1 interstate recovery directly linked to an IREX alert- 8 weeks of operational successPROVEN SUCCESS IN LATAMIREX has already achieved significant, proven success in reuniting families with their kidnaped children across Latin American countries. A network of hundreds of cameras, integrated into a unified AI platform, operates 24/7 to effectively find people listed as missing - an elegant and accessible solution to a centuries-old regional problem. The successful use of AI in search operations has been confirmed by numerous local media outlets.ABOUT IREXIREX is an ethical AI platform built to help cities, law enforcement, and governments protect communities using existing infrastructure. The system turns ordinary cameras into intelligent, privacy-compliant tools capable of identifying missing people, vehicles, and critical threats — all while upholding strict standards of data governance and auditability.

