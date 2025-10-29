Feminist Solutions for a Fair World

Deep-rooted Systems of Oppression

Systemic violence against women, girls, and queer individuals is widespread and deeply rooted in power imbalances that have been sustained for centuries by patriarchy, capitalism, racism, and colonialism. These oppressive systems manifest across all areas of life, including conflicts, economic inequality, and climate breakdown. Marginalized communities—particularly poor, Black, Indigenous, disabled, and queer people—are disproportionately affected by this violence. Many of the policies and practices in place today either fail to protect them from harm or, even worse, actively contribute to their marginalisation.

Manifestations of Gendered Violence

This violence takes many forms, from lack of physical safety, protection, and denial of security to sexist and racist laws that limit access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. Unpaid and undervalued care work—mostly done by women—is worsened by global crises, trapping them in cycles of unpaid labor that go unrecognised and unrewarded.

Weakened Social Support Systems

The problem is further worsened by policies that weaken social support systems like healthcare and education, and shift responsibility onto individuals, making access harder. Climate crisis and global inequalities—worsened by colonial practices—widen the gap between the privileged elite and the most vulnerable, especially women and girls. Systems of privilege—largely run by men—actively exclude marginalized groups from economic and political participation, perpetuating these cycles of exploitation.