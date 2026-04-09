REACTION: Peace talks only successful if ceasefire encompasses the region, as Israel launches deadliest strikes yet on Lebanon



Reacting to news today of a two-week ceasefire between US/Israel and Iran, Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said:

“We share in the widespread relief that the world has avoided the atrocities President Trump threatened yesterday and that the war between the US and Iran has paused while diplomatic talks commence. The ceasefire comes after weeks of escalating threats and unlawful attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, as well as retaliation from Iran, that have killed, injured, and displaced civilians across the region. However, until there is an end to all hostilities, across the entire region, no one will feel truly safe.

“This pause must become a stepping stone for wider peace. Israel’s ongoing invasion in Lebanon, its destructive occupation of Palestinian Territory, ground incursion and airstrikes in Syria, its continued attacks in Gaza, and violent attacks and territorial expansion in the West Bank are still continuing despite the provisional cessation of violence with Iran. This deadly toll across the Middle East is intolerable and must stop.

“Israel’s attacks on Lebanon continued with huge strikes today, reportedly killing at least 80 people. Another 1,500 people have been killed and 4,500 injured since last month. Israeli massive forced displacement orders cover more than 20 per cent of the population and humanitarian agencies cannot access critical projects to assist people in the most need.

“Any peace agreement must include the unconditional withdrawal of Israel’s forces in Lebanon and Syria, an end to its unlawful occupation of Gaza and the Syria Golan, and its annexation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”

