Oxfam reaction to 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon

Reacting to the announcement of a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon, Oxfam country director Bachir Ayoub said:

"Tonight’s announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon is desperately needed but must result in an end to the killing and forced displacement of civilians. Once again, it has come far too late for the thousands Israel has killed and maimed, for the families now grieving, and for the millions whose homes, livelihoods, and communities have been deliberately destroyed.

"A 10-day pause will not allow the 1.3 million people who have been forcibly displaced because of Israel’s relentless bombardment and invasion of the country to go back to their homes and rebuild their lives, or for all those who have lived under the ever-constant threat of Israeli drones and bombs.

"Lebanon needs a full, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire that all parties adhere to. One that ends Israel’s occupation in Lebanon and guarantees the immediate withdrawal of all Israeli forces. Humanitarian aid must reach communities without obstruction, and reparations must follow so people can return and rebuild their lives with dignity.

"Powerful states must learn lessons and finally end Israel’s decades of impunity from international law violations. The collapse of the worlds systems and order, and aiding and abetting Israel’s genocide in Gaza enabled this disastrous, yet inevitable, escalation which has been catastrophic for millions of people."

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