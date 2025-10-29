Adrenalin Quest: A Three-Day Adventure Race Set to Ignite the NSW South Coast

Teams ran through Mogo State forest Paddlers at Adrenalin Quest advnenture race Adrenalin Quest adventure race cyclists

Adrenalin Quest, a 3-day stage adventure race in Batemans Bay, Mogo, 20–22 Feb 2025. Epic trails, coastal scenery & team adventure. Entries open!

Adrenalin Quest is our way to combine the thrill of racing with the joy of shared experiences — a true celebration of teamwork, resilience, and outdoor adventure and social connections.” — Director Sergey Kurov

BATEMANS BAY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Coast of New South Wales, renowned for its stunning natural beauty, diverse landscapes, and outdoor recreation opportunities, is set to come alive this February as one of Australia’s most exhilarating adventure racing events returns. The Adrenalin Quest Stage Adventure Race, taking place from 20–22 February 2026, promises an unforgettable weekend of challenge, exploration, and camaraderie, with the event headquarters based in South Durras, a short drive north of the picturesque coastal town of Batemans Bay.This three-day event, supported by the NSW Government, is positioned to be a key highlight on the 2026 Australian adventure racing calendar. It aims to attract a broad spectrum of participants, from experienced adventure racers seeking a high-level challenge to newcomers and families eager to enjoy the outdoors in a structured and supportive setting. Adventure racing, by its very nature, demands endurance, strategy, and teamwork, and the Adrenalin Quest embodies all these qualities while also providing opportunities for social connection and community engagement.Adventure Racing and the Stage Race ConceptUnlike single-day adventure races, the stage race format offers a unique blend of physical challenge, mental engagement, and social interaction. Participants compete in separate stages across multiple days, with opportunities to rest and recover overnight in their own accommodation. This structure allows teams to push themselves to their limits during each stage, while also enjoying the camaraderie and social atmosphere that develops as competitors share their experiences off the course.For Adrenalin Quest, each day presents a new adventure. The event incorporates a variety of disciplines including mountain biking, trail running, paddling, and navigation challenges. By diversifying the physical and technical demands of the race across three days, participants are tested in multiple environments, keeping the event exciting and engaging for both seasoned racers and newcomers alike.Stage racing not only allows for intense physical challenge but also fosters a sense of community among participants. After a hard day on the course, teams gather in the evening to swap stories, celebrate achievements, and enjoy the social side of adventure racing. This balance between competition and social connection is one of the defining features of Adrenalin Quest and a key reason the event continues to grow in popularity.The Course: Adventure Across the South CoastThe Adrenalin Quest 2026 event has been carefully designed to showcase some of the most breathtaking natural landscapes on the NSW South Coast. Participants will navigate a mixture of coastal terrain, forest trails, lakes, and mountain bike tracks, allowing them to experience the region in a unique and immersive way.Day One – Prologue (Friday 20 February)The event kicks off on Friday with a prologue race, designed to test teams’ coordination, navigation, and stamina while setting the tone for the weekend ahead. Teams are expected to arrive by early lunch, giving them time to familiarise themselves with the course area and prepare for the first stage. The prologue offers a compact but challenging introduction to the event, giving both experienced and novice participants a taste of what’s to come.Day Two – Linear Course (Saturday 21 February)Saturday’s stage is a linear course incorporating the renowned Mogo mountain bike trails, widely recognised for their technical variety, flow, and scenic beauty. During mountain biking stages teams will enjoy the challenge of navigating these trails, while trekking and paddling stages will offer opportunities to test endurance across coastal paths, forest tracks, and water sections. Mogo’s trails have become a staple of adventure racing on the South Coast, prized for their quality and variety, making them a highlight for participants in this stage.Day Three – Loop Course (Sunday 22 February)The final day features a loop course designed to showcase the region’s stunning coastal scenery, pristine lakes, and lush bushland surrounding South Durras and Batemans Bay. This stage offers a sense of completion and reflection, allowing teams to enjoy the natural beauty of the area while testing their endurance one last time. The Sunday course also provides options for different skill levels, ensuring that all participants, including families and novice teams, can enjoy a fulfilling and achievable adventure.Event CategoriesTo ensure accessibility for a wide range of participants, Adrenalin Quest 2026 offers three main categories:• EPIC – A three-day experience designed for all teams seeking the ultimate adventure racing challenge. Participants in the EPIC category will navigate all three days, testing endurance, strategy, and teamwork over multiple disciplines.• CLASSIC – A Saturday-only linear course aimed at participants who want to experience a one-day linear course without committing to the full stage race. The Classic category still incorporates mountain biking, running, paddling, and navigation, offering a condensed but fulfilling adventure experience.• NOVICE – A Sunday-only loop course specifically designed for newcomers, families, and participants with children aged 10 and over. This category provides a manageable distance and difficulty level, allowing first-time racers or younger participants to enjoy a safe, exciting, and rewarding adventure.By offering multiple categories, Adrenalin Quest ensures that the event remains inclusive and accessible, catering to both seasoned adventure racers and families seeking a fun outdoor experience.AJ Events: Experience and PassionAdrenalin Quest is organised by AJ Events (Adventure Junkie), a company with over 15 years of experience in designing and delivering high-quality adventure racing events across Australia. Over this time, AJ Events has developed a deep understanding of what makes an adventure race both challenging and enjoyable, combining technical course design, scenic routes, and participant-focused logistics.Through AJ Events, participants can expect thoughtfully designed courses, high-quality maps, and a focus on safety and enjoyment. The company’s experience ensures that each event is carefully managed, allowing competitors to focus on the adventure while organisers take care of logistics, navigation, and support.Exploring the South CoastAdrenalin Quest 2026 provides participants with a unique opportunity to explore the Eurobodalla’s natural wonders. Highlights include:• Mogo Mountain Bike Trails – These trails are celebrated for their technical variety, flowing singletrack, and natural beauty, offering a true adventure experience for riders of all skill levels.• Murramarang National Park – Participants will pass through sections of this iconic park, experiencing coastal forest, pristine beaches, and native wildlife.• Batemans Bay and Durras lake– The paddling stages provide a serene yet challenging water component, allowing teams to navigate coastal waters while taking in the breathtaking scenery.• South Durras and surrounding bushland – The event headquarters and surrounding trails offer a mix of flat and undulating terrain, perfect for running and team navigation exercises.By combining these diverse environments, Adrenalin Quest offers a multi-disciplinary adventure that tests participants’ physical endurance, mental resilience, and navigational skills, all while allowing them to enjoy some of the most scenic landscapes Eurobodalla has to offer.Adrenalin Quest highlights the South Coast as a hub for adventure tourism and outdoor recreation. Events like this provide not only a platform for participants to challenge themselves but also economic benefits for local communities, including accommodation providers, cafes, and tourism operators.The event encourages sustainable tourism practices, promoting environmental awareness, respect for local parks, and responsible use of natural resources. By bringing competitors and spectators to the region, Adrenalin Quest contributes to a vibrant, active, and engaged outdoor community.Registration and ParticipationEntries for Adrenalin Quest 2026 are now open. Teams can register via the official website at www.adrenalinquest.com.au . Participants are encouraged to register early, as places are limited and demand is expected to be high.Whether you’re a seasoned adventure racer seeking the EPIC three-day challenge, a weekend warrior looking for the Classic one-day experience, or a family hoping to try the Novice course, Adrenalin Quest provides an adventure for everyone.Participants are advised to arrive Friday by early lunch to prepare for the prologue and to ensure a smooth start to the weekend. Each day’s stage promises a combination of technical challenges, endurance tests, and breathtaking natural scenery, making this event one of the most comprehensive adventure racing experiences on the Australian calendar.Event DetailsLocation: South Durras, NSW (near Batemans Bay)Dates: 20–22 February 2026Format: Three-day stage adventure race (EPIC, CLASSIC, NOVICE categories)Highlights: Mogo MTB trails, Murramarang National Park, coastal paddling, scenic bushland, high-quality course mapsAJ Events has been delivering adventure racing events across Australia for over 15 years. Their philosophy combines physical challenge, outdoor exploration, and community engagement. With experience in course design, logistics, and participant experience, AJ Events ensures every event is safe, challenging, and memorable, promoting adventure racing as a sport that builds resilience, teamwork, and a connection to the natural environment.Adrenalin Quest 2026 is more than a race. It’s a celebration of adventure, teamwork, and connection, set against some of the most beautiful landscapes on the NSW South Coast. With community support, 15 years of organiser experience, and a thoughtfully designed stage race format, this event promises to be a highlight of the Australian adventure racing calendar. Competitors will push themselves to new limits, share unforgettable moments with their teammates, and leave with memories that last a lifetime.Register today and be part of the adventure: www.adrenalinquest.com.au

