Sprint Series Adventure Race Wraps Up in Anglesea with Exciting Announcement for 2026 Expansion

Anglesea Sprint Series 2025 brought over 100 teams together for a thrilling day of adventure. Get ready—it's expanding to a 3-day festival in 2026!

ANGLESEA , VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The picturesque Surf Coast town of Anglesea was the place to be on Sunday, 4 May, as the Sprint Series Adventure Race delivered an adrenaline-filled day of paddling, trail running, and mountain biking through the iconic landscapes of the region. Organised by AJ Events, the event drew in outdoor enthusiasts, elite athletes, beginners, families, and adventure racing fans from all over Australia for an unforgettable challenge that celebrates the power of teamwork, nature, and endurance.Supported by the Surf Coast Shire Council, the event not only showcased the unique charm of Anglesea but also reaffirmed the area’s place on the map as a premier destination for adventure racing in Victoria. With overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants, the organisers are thrilled to announce that the Sprint Series Adventure Race will return in 2026 as a three-day stage competition, possibly under the different brand, giving even more time and space for the sport of adventure racing to thrive.An Accessible Adventure Racing Experience for AllAdventure racing is often seen as the domain of elite athletes, but AJ Events—led by experienced racers and passionate advocates Serge and Maria—are changing that perception. Their mission is to bring adventure racing to the masses, making it more accessible, inclusive, and enjoyable for a broader range of people.“We believe adventure racing is the best sport in the world,” said Serge. “It combines physical challenge, mental strategy, nature immersion, and teamwork like no other sport. We want more people to experience that, and the Sprint Series is the perfect way to make that happen.”Maria added, “Seeing families, first-time racers, and seasoned competitors all enjoying the same course is what this event is all about. The beauty of adventure racing is that anyone can participate. You don’t have to be the fastest or strongest; you just need a sense of adventure.”From the get-go, Adventure Junkie Events designed the Sprint Series with accessibility in mind. The race featured two course options:• The Classic Course, a challenging yet achievable format for experienced teams• The Novice Course, tailored for newcomers, younger racers, and familiesBoth courses included a mix of kayaking on the Anglesea River, trail running through scenic bushland, and mountain biking on the well-known Anglesea MTB trails. Maps were provided just before the race, requiring teams to make strategic decisions on the fly and work together to find checkpoints and reach the finish.Celebrating Victory and Community SpiritThe competition was fierce, but the atmosphere remained welcoming and supportive throughout the day. In the Classic Course, the overall winners were the Tiger Adventure Racing Maniacs, made up of Monika Lee and Adrian Harper. Monika, who travelled from Sydney to compete, expressed her excitement after the race:“This was my first time racing in Anglesea, and it didn’t disappoint! The course was stunning and well set up, and the vibe among the teams was awesome. I'm very happy with our performance and already looking forward to coming again next time.”The Novice Course saw an impressive win from Team Churnitz, made up of Alanna Churcher and Tom Kleinitz. Their teamwork and determination saw them outpace the competition and take home the top prize.A particularly touching moment occurred in the Family Category, where well-known adventure racer Jarad Kohlar finally got the opportunity to race with his 9 year old son, Harry Kohlar. The pair claimed victory in their division, sharing a proud father-son moment that resonated with many at the event.“I’ve been dreaming of racing with Harry for years,” said Jarad. “We’ve done a lot of outdoor activities together, but this was our first real race as a team. It was emotional and exciting, and definitely a memory we’ll both treasure. This is what adventure racing is all about.”A Boost for the Local Economy and CommunityThe Sprint Series Adventure Race is more than just a sporting event—it’s an opportunity to showcase the natural beauty and hospitality of regional Victoria. This year, the event attracted a few hundred visitors to the Surf Coast region, including racers and their families, many of whom stayed overnight and enjoyed local cafes, shops, and attractions.Surf Coast Shire Council has been instrumental in supporting the event’s growth and success.The Sprint Series aligns beautifully with Surf Coast community values—encouraging outdoor activity, sustainable tourism, and community engagement.With the 2026 three-day event now on the horizon, the potential for economic benefit and community involvement is even greater.The 2026 Three-Day Event: What to ExpectNext year, the Sprint Series in Anglesea will expand to three days, offering more race options, training sessions, social events, and inspiring experiences designed to connect participants. Organisers plan to introduce four event categories: the Epic Course for experienced teams featuring three distinct stages; the Classic Course, which offers a longer single-day adventure; the Novice Course, ideal for beginners and families with a shorter one-day format; and a brand-new Schools category—a first for adventure racing in Australia.Serge explained the vision: “The Sprint Series is evolving. We’re building a full weekend festival of adventure. It’ll be more than a race—it’ll be an experience that blends competition with celebration, learning, and community.”Maria added, “Adventure racing has given us so much—from friendships to personal growth—and we want to pass that on. We hope the two-day format will make room for even more people to find their own adventure.”Adventure racing continues to grow in popularity around the world, and events like the Sprint Series play a major role in introducing new audiences to the sport. Its unique mix of endurance sports, navigation, and team dynamics makes it not just a race, but a life-changing experience.Whether you’re a competitive athlete, a parent looking for a bonding experience with your child, or someone who just loves the outdoors, adventure racing offers something for everyone. It builds resilience, strengthens relationships, and connects people to nature in a way that few other sports can match.As AJ Events continues to champion this sport through inclusive and well-designed events, the future of adventure racing in Australia looks brighter than ever.Join the MovementAJ Events invites all curious adventurers, fitness lovers, and outdoor enthusiasts to mark their calendars for 2026 and get ready to join the Adventure Race in Anglesea. Whether you're aiming for a podium finish, a personal challenge, or simply a great weekend outdoors, this event delivers it all.For those new to the sport, the Novice Course is the perfect entry point. For experienced racers, the Classic Course and new elements in 2026 will offer plenty of challenges. Families, corporate teams, and school groups are all encouraged to take part.Event Highlights:• Scenic kayak leg on the Anglesea River• Trail running through coastal bushland• MTB riding on Anglesea’s flowy and technical singletrack• Map-based navigation to test strategy and teamwork• Inclusive categories for families, novices, and elite teams• Festival atmosphere with food, music, and local market stallsLooking AheadWith the support of the Surf Coast Shire Council, the enthusiasm of participants, and the dedication of Serge and Maria at AJ Events, the Sprint Series Adventure Race is set to become a flagship event on the Australian adventure racing calendar.As the dust settles on the 2025 race, one thing is clear: adventure racing is on the rise, and the Surf Coast is leading the way. The extension of the Anglesea Sprint Series to a three-day format in 2026 is a testament to the sport’s growing appeal and to the tireless efforts of those who believe in its power to inspire and unite.

Sprint Series Adventure Race

