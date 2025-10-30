Recruiting for Good to Reward Dining for Good Club Members Ridesharing Gift Card

Love to Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to earn the 3 year dining treat www.LovetoDineforGood.com the Dining Club Made Just for You! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn both dining and ridesharing gift cards to enjoy dining out for good www.loveridesharing.com The Sweetest Dining Treat! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn both dining and ridesharing gift cards to enjoy dining out for good www.LoveRidesharing.com The Sweetest Dining Treat! Love to Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You and Community Too! Love to Enjoy and share LA's Sweetest Dining Treat 3 Years of sushi? Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program www.3YearsofSushi.com The Sweetest Dining Treat!

Recruiting for Good help companies find professionals and rewards referrals with sweet gift cards to create the all-inclusive dining out experience in LA.

Love to enjoy dining out for good? join the club to enjoy ridesharing gift card rewards!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), sweet dining treats, and the sweetest parties.Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest all-inclusive dining out reward ; to inspire participation in Recruiting for Good's referral program that helps fund cost-free mentoring programs for talented girls.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman;" Participate in Recruiting for Good’s referral Program to Earn The all-inclusive dining out experience. Forget about driving in traffic and finding a spot to park your car with our Love Ridesharing’ gift card; we have you covered!"How to Earn The All-inclusive Dining Out Reward?1. RSVP and attend next sponsored one-hour social dining party to meet Recruiting for Good, founder Carlos in person.2. Earn a personal invitation to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.3. Successfully participate in the referral program.Carlos Cymerman adds; "Love to dine for good in LA? Join the club to earn The Sweetest $1000 Dining Gift Cards ; and a $500 ridesharing gift card with ALTO starting in 2026 and be treated like a VIP!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!Love to Dine for Good is a sweet dining club and all-inclusive reward created and funded by Recruiting for Good to reward both men and women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. www.LovetoDineforGood.com The Club Made for You! Earn three $1000 gift cards for favorite restaurants, ridesharing gift cards: and be treated like a VIP Every Year!

on Sparkles is an exceptionally Talented 13 year old tween who works Recruiting for Good's Girl Gigs this is her sweetsushi review she inspires enjoying sushi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.