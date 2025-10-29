Skybridge by Chen Xu Wins Silver in A' Futuristic Design Award

Skybridge

Innovative Unmanned Helicopter Design Recognized for Redefining Aerial Logistics in Extreme Environments

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of futuristic design, has announced Skybridge by Chen Xu as a Silver winner in the Futuristic Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional innovation and forward-thinking approach demonstrated in the unmanned helicopter design, which aims to revolutionize cargo delivery to portless islands.Skybridge's groundbreaking design holds significant relevance for the futuristic industry, addressing the critical need for efficient and reliable aerial logistics in challenging environments. By overcoming geographical barriers and enabling seamless cargo transport from ships to portless islands, this unmanned helicopter system aligns with the industry's focus on advancing transportation solutions and improving supply chain efficiency.The award-winning design stands out for its biomechanically optimized airframe, multi-hook suspension, and intelligent undercarriage winches, which collectively achieve an impressive 260kg payload capacity. Skybridge's ability to operate reliably at altitudes of 6,000m and withstand winds up to 12m/s sets it apart as a robust and adaptable solution for extreme maritime environments. The streamlined fuselage curvature and rotor system synergy, inspired by the hydrodynamic efficiency of marine organisms, further contribute to its exceptional performance and energy efficiency.The Silver A' Futuristic Design Award serves as a testament to Chen Xu's commitment to pushing the boundaries of aerial logistics and inspiring future innovations in the field. This recognition is expected to fuel further exploration and development of unmanned systems that can tackle complex challenges in maritime operations, ultimately reshaping the landscape of island resupply and last-mile delivery.Skybridge was designed by a talented team consisting of Chen Xu, Wu Fangbo, Dr. Wang Lijing, Dr. Zhang Rong, Cai Tianyang, and Zhang Jun, who collaborated to bring this innovative concept to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Skybridge design at:About Chen XuChen Xu is a design studio based in China. The name "SX" stands for the Chinese term "ShangXiang," derived from "Yi Chuan." The studio's core philosophy revolves around building significance in daily life through the observation, extraction, abstraction, and reorganization of phenomena. SX Design creates and values the languages and ideas of clients and users, incorporating their requirements, knowledge, and the studio's own attitude into their design approach.About Beihang UniversityBeihang University (BUAA), formerly known as Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, is a public university located in Haidian, Beijing, China. Affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the university is part of Project 211, Project 985, and the Double First-Class Construction. Beihang University is renowned for its strong focus on aerospace engineering and research.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, original innovations, and insightful creativity. These designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert design professionals, futuristic industry professionals, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Futuristic Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes exceptional futuristic designs from a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities in the design and technology industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their outstanding futuristic design capabilities. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer-review by an expert jury panel, ensures that winning designs meet the highest standards of excellence and innovation.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

